Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 31

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 31.

One-week wait for new passports by year end, says ICA

The target is based on the number of daily applications and how many it can process since it stepped up measures to tackle the surge.

READ MORE HERE

Govt looking at how to deal with Section 377A while safeguarding current legal position on marriage

Minister K. Shanmugam urges people to avoid taking extreme positions, and to work out differences calmly.

READ MORE HERE

Biden again tests positive for Covid-19, says he feels fine

His doctor describes it as a “rebound” case, seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

READ MORE HERE

Former MP and lawyer Alvin Yeo, 60, dies after two-year fight with cancer

Fellow lawyers and politicians paid tribute to Mr Yeo, who was described as the "perfect gentleman".

READ MORE HERE

S'pore's cashback kings: ShopBack founders paid themselves $1,500 a month for 3 years

Henry Chan and Joel Leong came up with ShopBack in 2014, an app that gives cashbacks to customers and brings new customers to retailers.

For the first three years after Henry Chan and Joel Leong founded ShopBack, they paid themselves $1,500 a month. 

READ MORE HERE

We are the real deal: 4 luxe resellers in S'pore speak up after recent $32m scam

The resellers of luxury bags, watches and accessories share about scams, gaining trust and establishing a reputation.

READ MORE HERE

'Reallocated' child in China shines spotlight on aftershocks of country's one-child policy

The parents of Deng Xiaozhou, taken away at age one in 1990, accuse China officials of child trafficking. 

READ MORE HERE

More drone users taking their passion to the skies in recent years

More people here are signing up for classes to learn how to fly drones safely.

READ MORE HERE

Numbers of teen pregnancies and minor marriages fall steadily in past decade

teens are now more knowledgeable about using contraception.

READ MORE HERE

Teong Tzen Wei wins silver in 50m fly for S'pore's first 2022 C'wealth Games medal

National swimmer Teong Tzen Wei clinched Singapore's first medal at the on-going Commonwealth Games on Saturday (July 30), after finishing second in the men's 50m butterfly.

He is only the third Singaporean swimmer to finish on the podium at the Games. 

READ MORE HERE

