Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 31.
One-week wait for new passports by year end, says ICA
The target is based on the number of daily applications and how many it can process since it stepped up measures to tackle the surge.
Govt looking at how to deal with Section 377A while safeguarding current legal position on marriage
Minister K. Shanmugam urges people to avoid taking extreme positions, and to work out differences calmly.
Biden again tests positive for Covid-19, says he feels fine
His doctor describes it as a “rebound” case, seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.
Former MP and lawyer Alvin Yeo, 60, dies after two-year fight with cancer
Fellow lawyers and politicians paid tribute to Mr Yeo, who was described as the "perfect gentleman".
S'pore's cashback kings: ShopBack founders paid themselves $1,500 a month for 3 years
For the first three years after Henry Chan and Joel Leong founded ShopBack, they paid themselves $1,500 a month.
We are the real deal: 4 luxe resellers in S'pore speak up after recent $32m scam
The resellers of luxury bags, watches and accessories share about scams, gaining trust and establishing a reputation.
'Reallocated' child in China shines spotlight on aftershocks of country's one-child policy
The parents of Deng Xiaozhou, taken away at age one in 1990, accuse China officials of child trafficking.