Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 31.
10 new Covid-19 clusters including Zuellig Pharma; 7 cases in ICU
The number of patients in ICU has more than doubled to 7, from 3 the day before.
Five-room Bishan HDB flat sold for record $1.295 million
The 120 sq m unit has about 89 years left on its lease and sits above level 35 in a 40-story block.
US Vice-President Kamala Harris to visit Singapore and Vietnam
She will engage leaders on regional security, the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change among other issues.
Table tennis: Tokyo 2020 is my Olympic swansong, says Singapore's Yu Mengyu
The 31-year-old will exit sport's grandest stage with her head held high.
Challenges and opportunities in S'pore's post-pandemic recovery
What are some of these shifts, and what challenges - and opportunities - will they bring?
School, interrupted: How Covid-19 has affected students around the world
ST correspondents in India, Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia report on how students there have fared.
Hard-won gains at risk as Delta Covid-19 variant spreads, says WHO
Covid-19 infections have increased by 80 per cent over the past four weeks in most regions of the world.
Grisly murder of diplomat's daughter sparks outrage over femicides in Pakistan
Hundreds of women are killed in Pakistan annually, and thousands more are victims of brutal violence.
Singaporeans, you think you've got problems? Think again
The country is renowned for its champion grumblers. But compared with the rest of the world, there’s a lot to be thankful for, says Peter A. Coclanis.
Peek into the colourful homes of four creatives
Step into the living spaces of artist and art collector Johann M. Fauzi, film director Royston Tan, architect Anjali Mangalgiri and entrepreneur Tjin Lee.