Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 30, 2023

Covid-19 crisis, safeguarding reserves, flying the S’pore flag: President Halimah reflects on her term

During her term, she gave her assent to 11 Budgets, and concurred to five drawdowns on the past reserves.

I expected controversy during reserved election: Halimah Yacob

Looking back on her term, she says: “Public office is never a walk in the park, is it? You have to expect to be scrutinised, to be criticised, to be questioned.”

Lee Hsien Yang says Shanmugam, Vivian wrong to accuse him of making false allegations over Ridout Rd

If the ministers believe "they have a real case, then they should sue me in the UK", said Mr Lee.

Avoid online investment ads that don’t include company names

MAS is moving to tighten the rules which govern online advertising for financial institutions here.

North-South Corridor could free up 30 football fields of road space for other uses

This could mean amenities such as new community spaces for those living and working near the transport corridor.

What it means to have an hours-long ‘lim kopi’ at S’pore’s CPIB

Those who have been to the headquarters say there is an actual “lim kopi” sign in the building.

Battles to watch in Malaysia’s state elections

A total of 570 candidates are vying for 245 state seats in Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Nicholas Mahabir is first S'porean to go under 60 seconds for 100m breaststroke

He clocked 59.96sec to claim silver at the TYR US Pro Championships in Irvine, California.

The food we love is a taste of our past

Behind dishes like Peranakan treats, kway chap, mee hoon kueh and Korean army stew are stories of family and cultural history.

Hot plates – teppanyaki restaurants fire up in Singapore

New restaurants – casual and luxe – have opened in the last few months, with more to come.

