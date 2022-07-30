Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 30

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 30.

At least 93 victims lost $56.2m to business e-mail compromise scams from Jan to March 2022: Police

In some cases, scammers will impersonate the victims' supervisors and ask them to buy gift cards.

READ MORE HERE

When will Malaysia vote?

Political instability has been a persistent feature since an unprecedented change of government in 2018.

READ MORE HERE

Muslim youth, the reluctant kingmakers in Malaysia's general election

Millions of young Malaysians can now vote in the GE but convincing them to do so is not so simple.

READ MORE HERE

Another Malaysian man arrested for helping couple in luxury goods scam flee S'pore

The 38-year-old allegedly worked with a fellow Malaysian to help the couple leave Singapore on July 4.

READ MORE HERE

Commonwealth Games: Singapore's Teong Tzen Wei qualifies second-fastest for men's 50m fly final

He is in medal contention with his time of 23.24 seconds, just behind England's Ben Proud (23.06sec).

READ MORE HERE

Xi-Biden call helps calm tension but differences remain

Stark differences make it hard to bridge the widening ideological and rhetorical gap between the two countries.

READ MORE HERE

Accusations fly as dozens of Ukrainian POWs are killed in prison

Moscow and Kyiv accuse each other of carrying out the attack.

READ MORE HERE

SFA reviewing internal procedures after miscommunication with kueh manufacturer

The agency had told Tiong Bahru Tian Bo Shui Kueh that a certain limit of sorbic acid was allowed in kueh products.

READ MORE HERE

Eating disorder cases among the young on the rise here

KKH is collaborating with non-profit organisation Caregivers Alliance to help parents care for such children.

READ MORE HERE

Crypto collapse floods market with Rolex and Patek watches

More trophy watches like Daytona, Nautilus 5711A are now available for those with cash to burn.

READ MORE HERE

