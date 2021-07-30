Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 30

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 30.

Dover Forest to be used for both housing and nature; first housing project to be launched in 2022

HDB flats will be built in the eastern half while parts of the western half will be kept as a nature park.

Housing project in Dover Forest to meet demand for homes in the area

It will help meet strong demand for housing in mature estates, including from young families who want to live near their parents in the area, said HDB.

More severe cases of Covid-19 likely as numbers triple in 2 weeks: Experts

Experts were quick to add that the healthcare system should be able to cope despite the worrying trend.

10 new Covid-19 clusters in S'pore including stainless steel supplier; Punggol Primary cluster grows to 12

Covid-19 self-test kits will be given to those who visited Mayflower Market and Food Centre and Redhill Market.

Mandatory Covid-19 testing for residents of 2 HDB blocks in Choa Chu Kang and Jurong West

Seven cases have been found at Block 3 Teck Whye Avenue while 4 cases have been detected at Block 357 Yung An Road.

Olympics: S'pore swimmer Joseph Schooling fails to make 100m butterfly semis, says he has no regrets

'I definitely don’t want it to end like this,' said the 2016 Olympic gold medallist.

Olympics: Singapore's Yu Mengyu hailed for her brave run in table tennis singles event

It was the furthest she had gone at an Olympics, and the world No. 47 stunned higher-ranked players.

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin's position appears increasingly shaky

The surprisingly harsh public rebuke by Malaysia's King has plunged the country into its most serious constitutional crisis.

Biden nominates Internet philanthropist, entrepreneur as ambassador to Singapore

Jonathan Kaplan will have to go through confirmation hearings in the Senate.

SIA trims quarterly losses to $409 million

This came on the back of a 52 per cent improvement in revenue to $1.295 billion for the three months to June 30.

