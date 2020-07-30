Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 30

Singapore battling third wave of imported Covid-19 cases

More than 100 such cases have been confirmed in the past month, with over half from India.

10-year-old boy among imported Covid-19 patients in Singapore

There were three community cases, all of whom were linked to previous cases or clusters.

Experts fear worst may be yet to come in job market

They agreed that the job market has not bottomed out amid the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, but that government measures have gone some way in mitigating the impact.

Foreigners cushioning impact of fall in employment, but room for more help for locals

The harsh reality is that there will not be enough permanent jobs for everybody who needs one and some families will see big drops in income.

Coronavirus surge is weighing on US economy, says Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell

“On balance, the pace of the recovery looks like it has slowed since the cases began that spike in June,” said Mr Jerome Powell.

From NCMPs to Leader of the Opposition - how Parliament has evolved

WP chief Pritam Singh has been officially designated Leader of the Opposition. Here's a look at how Singapore's parliamentary system has evolved through the years.

SportSG suspends ActiveSG membership of badminton group that flouted safe management rules

The group of 29 people, one of whom was a Covid-19 patient, had inter-mingled across courts.

Social media posts about vulnerable people may not correctly reflect circumstances: MSF

The ministry weighed in on a social media post on the plight of an elderly worker, which drew attention to how much she was paid.

Facebook, Google absorb US lawmakers' jabs in rare Big Tech hearing

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon.com’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Apple’s Tim Cook parried a range of accusations from lawmakers via video conference.

Indonesia's Bali to welcome local tourists on July 31, targets Sept 11 for foreign visitors

Visitors must show proof they tested negative for Covid-19 and observe strict health protocols such as safe distancing, temperature-taking and mask wearing.

