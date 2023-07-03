Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 3, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
30 Silver Zones completed to improve road safety for seniors; LTA on track for 50 by 2025
Those in the pipeline include one that encompasses Tampines Street 32 and Street 33, which is expected to be ready by the end of July.
Singapore’s upcoming rules on crypto sector may hit some providers hard: Sources
Range of measures used to control population of invasive rock pigeons in S'pore
‘It feels like a life sentence’: Victims of smiling voyeur worry videos may still be online
Three of them say they have been betrayed not only by the perpetrator, but also by those whom he sent the videos to.
Ex-cemetery worker builds app to help visitors find Muslim burial sites in Lim Chu Kang, Jalan Bahar
Stakes high for Anwar as current and former Selangor chiefs clash ahead of election
Selangor, one of Malaysia's six states that will soon elect new state governments, is the most likely to see a change of guard, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
Singapore home to more than half of Asia’s family offices, says report
Asia has some 9 per cent of the world’s family offices, with 59 per cent of these in Singapore.
China uses divide-and-conquer tactic to thwart de-risking
Recent charm offensives aim to split the West, governments from companies, writes China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.
From aerial yoga to krav maga, these activities are drawing little tots
Parents are signing their children up for such classes to help them develop confidence and encourage exploration.
Over 10,000 Primary 5 pupils enjoy NDP National Education Show at Padang
Sunday’s National Education show was the first of three, with the other two shows to take place at the Padang on July 8 and 15.