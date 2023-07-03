Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 3, 2023

Updated
Published
33 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

30 Silver Zones completed to improve road safety for seniors; LTA on track for 50 by 2025

Those in the pipeline include one that encompasses Tampines Street 32 and Street 33, which is expected to be ready by the end of July.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s upcoming rules on crypto sector may hit some providers hard: Sources

Industry players had hoped for more room to manoeuvre.

READ MORE HERE

Range of measures used to control population of invasive rock pigeons in S'pore

Strategies include proper waste management, tree pruning and bird point spikes.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

‘It feels like a life sentence’: Victims of smiling voyeur worry videos may still be online

Three of them say they have been betrayed not only by the perpetrator, but also by those whom he sent the videos to.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-cemetery worker builds app to help visitors find Muslim burial sites in Lim Chu Kang, Jalan Bahar

The app helps users receive real-time directions to the grave sites on Google Maps.

READ MORE HERE

Stakes high for Anwar as current and former Selangor chiefs clash ahead of election

Selangor, one of Malaysia's six states that will soon elect new state governments, is the most likely to see a change of guard, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore home to more than half of Asia’s family offices, says report

Asia has some 9 per cent of the world’s family offices, with 59 per cent of these in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

China uses divide-and-conquer tactic to thwart de-risking

Recent charm offensives aim to split the West, governments from companies, writes China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.

READ MORE HERE

From aerial yoga to krav maga, these activities are drawing little tots

Parents are signing their children up for such classes to help them develop confidence and encourage exploration.

READ MORE HERE

Over 10,000 Primary 5 pupils enjoy NDP National Education Show at Padang

Sunday’s National Education show was the first of three, with the other two shows to take place at the Padang on July 8 and 15.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top