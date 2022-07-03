Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 3

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 3.

Covid-19 pandemic report card: Did Singapore pass?

The review of the Government's response to the pandemic is ongoing. Insight takes its own look at how well Singapore fared.

3 in 4 older workers don't intend to retire before 65; reasons include staying active, having purpose

Observers say raising the retirement and re-employment ages will push more employers to tap the older talent pool amid a rising global talent shortage.

Beach Road slashing victim: 'If I had died, what would happen to my children?'

Ms Han Hongli, who is from Henan in central China, was discharged on May 19 and is recovering in the community.

Sers flat owners in AMK welcome new 50-year lease option for replacement units

One said this will allow him to move into his new flat when he is set to retire in 2027 with some cash in hand.

Lunch with Sumiko: Son of Seng Choon Farm founder now rules the roost

Mr Koh Yeow Koon has 630,000 fresh eggs at his disposal every day, but the managing director of Seng Choon will go to the supermarket to buy his eggs. His farm is just one of three local egg farms in Singapore.

Mr Koh Yeow Koon took over Seng Choon Farm when his father died in 2020. The hen egg farmer says he doesn’t expect his children to follow in his footsteps.

How Singapore can navigate today's troubled waters

The unravelling of the rules-based global order comes just when we need more, not less, collaboration, says ST editor Warren Fernandez.

Tanya Chua crowned best female singer at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards for record 4th time

This makes her the singer with the most wins in the category.

'I held on to him until his heartbeat came to zero,' says father of toddler who died of Covid-19

"We still keep seeing him running around," Mr Basharath Ali Ashraff Ali says.

Contactless immigration clearance system being trialled at Woodlands Checkpoint

The driver scans passports of everyone in the car, and cameras identify them using biometrics before letting them through.

'Lost World of Malaysia': Low-key Unesco site set to welcome tourists

The historical significance of Lenggong, located some 80km north of Perak's capital Ipoh, surpasses any drawbacks.

