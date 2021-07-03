Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 3.

Moving from Covid-19 pandemic to endemic: Singapore's strategy and how it can unfold

Most restrictions in Singapore are expected to be lifted before the year ends. Is the timing right?

MOM will investigate employers who fire staff who decline to be vaccinated, or threaten to do so

The SNEF said that implementing a Covid-19 vaccination requirement as a company policy "carries with it additional obligations".

Man arrested over racist remarks, attack on undergraduate at East Coast Park

The incident left the victim, a Singaporean, with bruises on his face and abdomen.

Singapore start-ups making inroads into South Korea, Japan

South Korea and Japan are markets that are notoriously tough to crack.

Half of S'pore worry over job prospects; 7 in 10 identify as working or lower-middle class

The unemployed and those who were studying were the most concerned, a study found.

NEA asks for tray return ambassador job listings to be taken down

This comes after cleaning and recruitment firms put up calls for the job, offering salaries of over $2,000.

Covid-19 case linked to Henderson Crescent HDB block cluster among 3 new locally transmitted cases

The Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster has closed.

Seven more private healthcare clinics to offer Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine: MOH

These additional providers can draw on government stock and administer jabs.

President's Design Award 2020: Award recipients feted for designs that aim to empower, uplift lives

The awards are for those who have spent their careers focused on making a difference.

Football: Italy book Euro semi-final spot with 2-1 win over Belgium

First-half goals from Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne send the Azzurri through.

