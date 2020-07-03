Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 3.
PAP calls out SDP's Chee Soon Juan for misleading Singaporeans over 10m figure
It said falsehood over a key plank of party's campaign calls its integrity into question.
That 10 million figure - When facts get in the way
Falsehoods repeated often enough can be perceived as the truth, and there is a risk this is happening in the general election, says News editor Zakir Hussain.
Workers' Party is not PAP-lite, says Pritam Singh
He said the claim made by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on similarities between both parties' policies during a televised debate was an electoral ploy.
Election rallies and events to watch today
What are the e-rallies to watch today?
New style of election campaign signals maturing of politics
A campaign in which opponents engage one another civilly during live TV debates marks a welcome change, says Opinion editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Jobs, immigration, cost of living are key issues in party political broadcast
Housing, GST and CPF also took centre stage in the first party political broadcast which featured seven parties.
West Mall, Paya Lebar Square and IMM among places Covid-19 patients visited
A patient also visited Fu Chan Coffeeshop at Block 145 Teck Whye Avenue while infectious.
Worst dengue outbreak in Singapore's history expected this year with more than 14,000 cases reported so far: NEA
The total number expected to surpass the high of 22,170 reported in 2013, the NEA said.
Number of reported rape cases up 75% in past five years
Observers attribute the increase to a greater awareness about sexual assault and willingness to report it.
#Stayhome guide for Friday: Do yoga and storytelling with kids, whip up tasty, hearty mee suah and more
British yoga teacher Jaime Amor combines storytelling and adventures with yoga.