Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 29, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Big Oil in transition: Industry faces disruption amid Shell’s review of S’pore business

The oil industry here dates back to the 1890s.

READ MORE HERE

State polls in Malaysia will be an early test of grassroots support for PH-BN marriage

Election outcome could have deep ramifications for the stability of the federal administration.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s envoy to UK refutes The Economist’s claim that CPIB cannot be independent

He said on Friday that the article misrepresented the process of CPIB’s investigations.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Can someone based overseas be sued in Singapore?

Can a trial on a civil matter be held in absentia?

READ MORE HERE

Ex-construction worker, now a citizen and grateful S’pore is ‘safe, secure home for my family’

Now a company director, Mr Nadanasigamani Senthil joined SGSecure movement as a way to give back.

READ MORE HERE

‘Good Morning’ towel, tongkat ali, vadai: Meet the vendors of Chinatown Complex at My Community Fest

The festival from Aug 4 to 20 has over 100 activities in celebration of the everyday people and places.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore, importers working to boost imports after Indian export ban on non-basmati rice: SFA

Singapore has contacted the Indian authorities to seek an exemption from the ban, said SFA.

READ MORE HERE

HDB resale prices up 1.5% in Q2; fewer flats change hands, volume down 6.7%

For April to June, 6,514 units changed hands - this was 6.7 per cent lower than the 6,979 homes sold for January to March.

READ MORE HERE

Conversation on euthanasia should enter end-of-life discussions here

There are valid concerns about legalising assisted dying but they are not insurmountable.

READ MORE HERE

Power struggle in Indonesia’s Golkar party over who to back for president

Prominent members put the blame on chairman Airlangga Hartarto as Golkar's support among the public fell to 6 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

