Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 29, 2023

Big Oil in transition: Industry faces disruption amid Shell’s review of S’pore business
State polls in Malaysia will be an early test of grassroots support for PH-BN marriage
Election outcome could have deep ramifications for the stability of the federal administration.
Singapore’s envoy to UK refutes The Economist’s claim that CPIB cannot be independent
He said on Friday that the article misrepresented the process of CPIB’s investigations.
askST: Can someone based overseas be sued in Singapore?
Ex-construction worker, now a citizen and grateful S’pore is ‘safe, secure home for my family’
Now a company director, Mr Nadanasigamani Senthil joined SGSecure movement as a way to give back.
‘Good Morning’ towel, tongkat ali, vadai: Meet the vendors of Chinatown Complex at My Community Fest
The festival from Aug 4 to 20 has over 100 activities in celebration of the everyday people and places.
Singapore, importers working to boost imports after Indian export ban on non-basmati rice: SFA
Singapore has contacted the Indian authorities to seek an exemption from the ban, said SFA.
HDB resale prices up 1.5% in Q2; fewer flats change hands, volume down 6.7%
For April to June, 6,514 units changed hands - this was 6.7 per cent lower than the 6,979 homes sold for January to March.
Conversation on euthanasia should enter end-of-life discussions here
There are valid concerns about legalising assisted dying but they are not insurmountable.
Power struggle in Indonesia’s Golkar party over who to back for president
Prominent members put the blame on chairman Airlangga Hartarto as Golkar's support among the public fell to 6 per cent.