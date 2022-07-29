Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 29.
Xi warns Biden against 'playing with fire' over Taiwan
The two presidents also agreed to schedule what would be their first in-person summit since Mr Biden took office, an US official told reporters.
Indonesian firm to set up new farms in Bintan to supply live chicken to S'pore
18 people left stranded in cable cars between Sentosa and Mount Faber due to system error
All passengers in 6 cabins disembarked safely, with the last passenger alighting at 10.55pm.
Can you get monkeypox from infected household contacts?
More monkeypox cases are expected to surface in Singapore in the weeks ahead as more than 18,000 cases have been reported in 78 countries.
Jurong East mall JCube set to make way for mixed-use residential development
Future residents of the proposed residential property will be within 10 minutes of office and leisure spaces.
Protect Sg Townhall: Repeal of S377A will be just the beginning
But it offers a moment for LGBTQ community and conservative groups to appreciate compromises made, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Ukraine steps up drive to retake Russian-controlled south with air strikes
Malaysian eateries dish up ‘nasi inflasi’ and budget meals as inflation bites
Bold and beautiful Commonwealth Games open in Birmingham
Singapore’s flag was carried by badminton player Terry Hee and powerlifter Nur ‘Aini Yasli.