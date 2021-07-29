Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, July 29.

Mum of teen killed in Bedok basketball court tragedy: He's a good boy, so I think he'll be in heaven

"I live a very simple life; I worked only for my son. Now I don't know who to work for," said Madam Rahimah.

S'pore bakery Home's Favourite among 5 new Covid-19 clusters

MOH is also extending free Covid-19 testing to those who have visited Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre.

Need to protect healthcare system is why S'pore reverted to earlier Covid-19 rules: Ong Ye Kung

Hospitals have added about 1,000 isolation beds and about 80% were occupied by Covid-19 patients and suspected cases.

Severely immunocompromised people can now get Covid-19 jabs in S'pore

This includes patients with active cancer on treatment and those with recent organ or stem cell transplants.

Follow Yu Mengyu's table tennis semis, Joseph Schooling's 100m fly heats on ST's live blog

Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics promises to be a pivotal day for Singapore sports.

Olympics: A Games majestic but muted, friendly but lonely

In a world dictated by Covid-19, what is missing so far in Tokyo is this connection between humans, says Rohit Brijnath.

Critics pounce on Naomi Osaka after loss, denting Japan's claim to diversity

Tennis star Osaka takes a drubbing on Japanese social media, with some questioning her right to represent the country.

Nikkei commentary on KTV outbreak 'full of inaccuracies': MHA official

He said it was also false that KTVs were allowed to open "without explanation", as was alleged in the piece by Mr Andy Wong.

Dying at home: With hospitals full, Indonesians forgo much-needed Covid-19 treatment

Many Covid-19 patients are still dying at home, out of sight to all but their families.

French oil giant Total to buy largest electric vehicle charging network in S'pore

The chief executive of BlueSG confirmed the move but would not disclose the transaction sum.

