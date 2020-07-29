Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 29

Singapore hopes US can stabilise its relations with China, says PM Lee Hsien Loong

Asia depends on this to have a secure and predictable environment to prosper, he said in an interview hosted by Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council.

WP's Pritam Singh to set aside half of pay as Leader of the Opposition for his party, residents, or charitable causes

As Leader of the Opposition, Mr Singh will get double the allowance of an elected MP, and his annual package will be $385,000.

Opposition leader role a sign of maturing political system: Observers

Giving the Leader of the Opposition the right of first response on a Bill or parliamentary motion is significant, as it could set the direction and content for the ensuing debate, they say.

1MDB graft convictions put ex-Malaysia PM Najib out of the running if snap polls are called

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin can now capitalise on the convictions to secure a stronger mandate, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

8-year-old girl one of two new imported coronavirus cases in Singapore

Tuesday's sole community case was a contact of a previously confirmed case, and had been quarantined earlier.

Coronavirus: Worker dorms thinned out, fewer blocks gazetted as isolation areas

Some workers have been moved out to other accommodation, such as government temporary sites or new temporary living quarters.

Ex-diplomat Bilahari Kausikan rebuts Huang Jing's denial that he recruited Singaporean Dickson Yeo as spy

In response to the academic asking what proof he has, the retired diplomat says that the denial is 'unsurprising'.

Baby boy found in private estate near Upper Paya Lebar; police investigating

According to residents in the area, the baby was found after he was heard crying in a bin.

Covid-19 has made crypto hot again

Crypto assets are moving higher up the radar screens of commercial banks, hedge funds and other institutional investors, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

New and comeback brands at Tekka food hall

Pang's Hakka Noodles and Casa Bom Vento open at the new Xin Tekka food hall.

