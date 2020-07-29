Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 29

Singapore hopes US can stabilise its relations with China, says PM Lee Hsien Loong
Asia depends on this to have a secure and predictable environment to prosper, he said in an interview hosted by Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council.
WP's Pritam Singh to set aside half of pay as Leader of the Opposition for his party, residents, or charitable causes
As Leader of the Opposition, Mr Singh will get double the allowance of an elected MP, and his annual package will be $385,000.
Opposition leader role a sign of maturing political system: Observers
Giving the Leader of the Opposition the right of first response on a Bill or parliamentary motion is significant, as it could set the direction and content for the ensuing debate, they say.
1MDB graft convictions put ex-Malaysia PM Najib out of the running if snap polls are called
Malaysia PM Muhyiddin can now capitalise on the convictions to secure a stronger mandate, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
8-year-old girl one of two new imported coronavirus cases in Singapore
Tuesday's sole community case was a contact of a previously confirmed case, and had been quarantined earlier.
Coronavirus: Worker dorms thinned out, fewer blocks gazetted as isolation areas
Some workers have been moved out to other accommodation, such as government temporary sites or new temporary living quarters.
Ex-diplomat Bilahari Kausikan rebuts Huang Jing's denial that he recruited Singaporean Dickson Yeo as spy
In response to the academic asking what proof he has, the retired diplomat says that the denial is 'unsurprising'.
Baby boy found in private estate near Upper Paya Lebar; police investigating
According to residents in the area, the baby was found after he was heard crying in a bin.
Covid-19 has made crypto hot again
Crypto assets are moving higher up the radar screens of commercial banks, hedge funds and other institutional investors, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
New and comeback brands at Tekka food hall
Pang's Hakka Noodles and Casa Bom Vento open at the new Xin Tekka food hall.