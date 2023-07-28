Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 28, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

July to be hottest month on record as UN warns of ‘global boiling’

The odds are rising that 2023 will end up displacing 2016 as the hottest year.

READ MORE HERE

Passengers frustrated as Greece heatwave forces Scoot flights to leave without luggage

The budget airline attributed the disruptions to the “extreme weather conditions”. Temperatures in Athens have exceeded 40 deg C.

READ MORE HERE

Open door on further Fed hikes leaves Asian forex investors in tricky landscape

They will be kept guessing on right time to move into “weak US dollar trade” stance, says Ovais Subhani.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Singapore scientist Winston Chow elected as co-chair of top UN climate body

He is the first Singaporean to take up the role.

READ MORE HERE

George Goh calls for more private sector candidates, disagrees with Tharman’s non-partisan stance

The presidential hopeful said competition is healthy and more people should put themselves up as candidates.

READ MORE HERE

How I learnt to bin my plastic way of life

Imposing a charge will deter people from using plastic bags but there is more to the journey in ending one’s addiction to disposables, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

What is nose cancer, what are some signs, and how early should I check for it?

An estimated 300 people are diagnosed with nose cancer every year in Singapore. 

READ MORE HERE

China’s foreign policy is viewed negatively, but its investments are welcome: Pew report

71 per cent polled across 24 countries also said that China does not contribute to global peace and stability.

READ MORE HERE

Sipping bubble tea in an air raid shelter: Taiwanese take drills in their stride amid China tensions

The week-long military exercises are meant to test Taiwan's combat readiness in the event of an attack.

READ MORE HERE

How Amos Ananda Yeo beat the odds to become one of Singapore’s most in-demand designers

Besides making streetwear, the designer is also collaborating with brands including Harley-Davidson, Martell and KFC.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top