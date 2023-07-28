Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 28, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
July to be hottest month on record as UN warns of ‘global boiling’
Passengers frustrated as Greece heatwave forces Scoot flights to leave without luggage
The budget airline attributed the disruptions to the “extreme weather conditions”. Temperatures in Athens have exceeded 40 deg C.
Open door on further Fed hikes leaves Asian forex investors in tricky landscape
They will be kept guessing on right time to move into “weak US dollar trade” stance, says Ovais Subhani.
Singapore scientist Winston Chow elected as co-chair of top UN climate body
George Goh calls for more private sector candidates, disagrees with Tharman’s non-partisan stance
The presidential hopeful said competition is healthy and more people should put themselves up as candidates.
How I learnt to bin my plastic way of life
Imposing a charge will deter people from using plastic bags but there is more to the journey in ending one’s addiction to disposables, says Chua Mui Hoong.
What is nose cancer, what are some signs, and how early should I check for it?
China’s foreign policy is viewed negatively, but its investments are welcome: Pew report
71 per cent polled across 24 countries also said that China does not contribute to global peace and stability.
Sipping bubble tea in an air raid shelter: Taiwanese take drills in their stride amid China tensions
The week-long military exercises are meant to test Taiwan's combat readiness in the event of an attack.
How Amos Ananda Yeo beat the odds to become one of Singapore’s most in-demand designers
Besides making streetwear, the designer is also collaborating with brands including Harley-Davidson, Martell and KFC.