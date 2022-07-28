Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, July 28.
US Fed raises interest rate by 75 basis points to fight inflation
"While another unusually large increase could be appropriate at our next meeting," that will depend on the data between now and then, chairman Jerome Powell said.
Earth Overshoot Day: Humanity’s demands pushing planet to its limits
Humanity, with its rapid population growth, insatiable demand and consumer lifestyles, is living like it needs 1.75 earths, well beyond its means.
Earth Overshoot Day: How many earths would we need if everyone lived like S'poreans?
Mankind is consuming way more natural resources than the planet can replenish each year.
S'pore reports 11th monkeypox infection; 32-year-old patient is a local case
The Singaporean man had tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, and is currently warded at NCID.
Will Singapore see surge in Covid-19 deaths that New Zealand is facing now?
While most people in both countries have been fully vaccinated, many more here have received booster shots.
Duo who fed Ukrainian refugees in Poland are first nominees for ST Singaporean of the Year award
One is a young man who flew to Poland to offer help, the other has been living there for 25 years.
S'porean worker dies after being struck by boat propeller at Police Coast Guard HQ
The man fell off a boat at the Police Coast Guard's headquarters and was struck by the propeller of the boat's motor.
Oppenheimer, the Gita and a duty that Christopher Nolan owes Asia
The film-maker should be mindful that his movie on the 'father of the atomic bomb', starring Cillian Murphy, is coming out when the world is in a peculiar churn.
Retrenched GSK employee sues over not being considered for other roles in company
Mr Kallivalap Praveen Nair is now suing the pharmaceutical company for about $1.35 million.
BTS the most nominated group at MTV Video Music Awards with four nods
Rappers Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X top the solo list with seven nominations each.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!