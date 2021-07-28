Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 28.

New Covid-19 clusters involving Punggol Primary School cleaner and Westlite Juniper Dormitory

Covid-19 self-test kits will be given to those who visited Teban Gardens Market and Food Centre, and 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market.

Decision to tighten Covid-19 measures was right judgment call: Lawrence Wong

Some MPs called for a clearer road map, saying shifting rules have led to uncertainty, disruption.

RVHS principal, teachers put aside grief to care for students: Chan Chun Sing

Mr Chan said Singaporeans should collectively take steps to look out for young people and give them a listening ear.

Related Story

Olympics: Roller-coaster day as S'pore's Yu Mengyu makes quarter-finals, Feng Tianwei loses

Yu will face Japan's world No. 10 Kasumi Ishikawa on Wednesday for a place in the final four.

Olympics: S'pore's Joseph Schooling finishes 6th in 100m freestyle heat, fails to make semis

He clocked 49.84 seconds in his opening race at the Tokyo Olympics and finished 39th out of the 70-strong field.

Olympics: Singapore equestrian Caroline Chew opens up about 'toughest moment of career'

Her horse Tribiani had a cut and a slightly bloody lower lip, and they were eliminated immediately from the dressage.

SAF commander to be disciplined for removing mask while addressing recruits in public

The commander spoke for around 30 minutes to uniformed recruits with his mask pulled down.

2 foreigners jailed, 19 others barred from working in S'pore over false educational qualifications

Further investigation is under way for one person.

Benevolence across races: Very Singaporean?

While a few racist incidents have captured attention, let’s not forget the very Singaporean practice of reaching out to help each other across races, says Kishore Mahbubani.

Man tried to walk on water from Florida to New York. It didn't go so well

The man managed only 40km in a makeshift human hamster wheel.

