Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 28

PM Lee calls for unity, political leadership for S'pore to tackle Covid-19 crisis as new Cabinet is sworn in
He says Cabinet is the strongest he could form to take Singapore through the crisis and beyond, and calls on Singaporeans to back team.
Masked and split up, but no less memorable a swearing-in for new Cabinet
With the country in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic,this year's ceremony was a far more quiet affair, split up over two locations for safe-distancing.
Fight against coronavirus turning into mental battle as fatigue sets in
After months of facing the strain of Covid-19, it is inevitable that individuals start to let down their guard, become complacent, or simply frustrated, say experts.
Assyakirin Mosque, Din Tai Fung at Northpoint City among places visited by infectious coronavirus patients
MOH confirmed 469 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking Singapore's total to 50,838.
Malaysian court to deliver verdict in ex-premier Najib's first 1MDB trial
The Kuala Lumpur High Court is expected to deliver the verdict in the first of Najib's 1MDB-link trials, which began in April last year, at 10am.
GIC weathers storms in global markets but takes some hits
It records annualised rolling 20-year real rate of return of 2.7%, down from 3.4%.
Political system must evolve to continue to work well for S'pore, says PM Lee
He noted that the new Parliament will have 12 opposition MPs - the largest number in recent history.
Why the Chinese restraint to Trump's blows
China has matched recent US broadsides with tempered tit-for-tat moves while planning for more trouble ahead, even after the Nov 3 US presidential election, says China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.
Cigarette smugglers' loot goes up in smoke
The Straits Times had an exclusive peek into a Customs raid in Woodlands.
Bullying has no place in training so skater Yu Shuran is drawing a clear, courageous line
As a sports fan, you should be angry for Yu Shuran says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.