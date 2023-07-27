Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 27, 2023

US Fed raises interest rates to highest level in 22 years, leaves door open for hike in September

Chairman Jerome Powell noted that Fed staff economists are no longer predicting a recession as they have at recent meetings.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s factory output in June better than expected, fuelling optimism that recession has been averted

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output fell 5.2 per cent, the Economic Development Board said.

READ MORE HERE

The questions that remain over China’s removal of Qin Gang

Little light has been shed on fate of the former foreign minister, fuelling more speculation, says China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.

READ MORE HERE

$20m grant to develop AI in self-driving vehicles, materials research for military, commercial uses

The pot will be split among five research teams from industry players and universities in Singapore and overseas.

READ MORE HERE

Grab’s takeover of Trans-Cab is a smart move, but who will pay the price?

If approved by regulators, the acquisition may not be good news for commuters, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

READ MORE HERE

Faster clearance for Singaporeans visiting Taiwan, with access to airport e-gates

Travellers will first have to register at the immigration counters with their passports and have photos of their faces taken and fingerprints recorded.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who stole $5.6m in crypto and bought penthouse ordered to return sums

She also spent $362,000 on a new car and $30,000 on Louis Vuitton goods.

READ MORE HERE

Reduced to shreds: Malaysian grandma’s $8,700 savings eaten by termites

She had saved the money in a cardboard box for her pilgrimage to Mecca in 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor dies aged 56

O’Connor topped charts around the world with the 1990 song Nothing Compares 2 U.

READ MORE HERE

Tom And Jerry to feature Singapore scenes in first localised series of the iconic cartoon

The series was produced in Asia in association with Warner Bros Animation.

READ MORE HERE

