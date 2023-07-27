Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 27, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
US Fed raises interest rates to highest level in 22 years, leaves door open for hike in September
Chairman Jerome Powell noted that Fed staff economists are no longer predicting a recession as they have at recent meetings.
S’pore’s factory output in June better than expected, fuelling optimism that recession has been averted
Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output fell 5.2 per cent, the Economic Development Board said.
The questions that remain over China’s removal of Qin Gang
Little light has been shed on fate of the former foreign minister, fuelling more speculation, says China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.
$20m grant to develop AI in self-driving vehicles, materials research for military, commercial uses
The pot will be split among five research teams from industry players and universities in Singapore and overseas.
Grab’s takeover of Trans-Cab is a smart move, but who will pay the price?
If approved by regulators, the acquisition may not be good news for commuters, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.
Faster clearance for Singaporeans visiting Taiwan, with access to airport e-gates
Travellers will first have to register at the immigration counters with their passports and have photos of their faces taken and fingerprints recorded.