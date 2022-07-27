Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 27.
GIC posts stable real return above inflation
GIC recorded an annualised rolling 20-year real rate of return of 4.2% for the period ending March 31, after stripping away inflation.
Xi Jinping seeks Jokowi’s support in keeping region open and inclusive
During a rare face-to-face meeting, Mr Widodo invited Mr Xi to the G-20 summit in Bali in November.
Biden-Xi call set for Thursday amid Taiwan tensions: Report
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the managing of US-China competition also expected to be covered.
Nurse who helped patients adapt to life outside IMH among 6 President's Award winners
S'pore reports 10th case of monkeypox
The 28-year-old Taiwanese man who lives in Singapore had recently returned from Canada.
$107m giant pool in NUS is S'pore's first artificial ocean basin
The facility can mimic different water conditions that can be used to test new technologies.
S'pore-wide parcel locker usage low after a year
Sri Lanka ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa likely to return home from S'pore after fleeing protests
"To my knowledge he is expected to come back," said Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena.
Japan's politicians admit to ties with Unification Church after Abe's death
Tabloid Nikkan Gendai unveiled that 112 lawmakers, including ministers, had links to the church which some deem a cult.
Renewing an exceptional Singapore
With National Day just around the corner, the question is: Can Singapore scale greater heights in the next 57 years, or will the nation invariably slide into middle-aged, developed country malaise?