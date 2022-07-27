Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 27

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 27.

GIC posts stable real return above inflation

GIC recorded an annualised rolling 20-year real rate of return of 4.2% for the period ending March 31, after stripping away inflation.

READ MORE HERE

Xi Jinping seeks Jokowi’s support in keeping region open and inclusive

During a rare face-to-face meeting, Mr Widodo invited Mr Xi to the G-20 summit in Bali in November.

READ MORE HERE

Biden-Xi call set for Thursday amid Taiwan tensions: Report

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the managing of US-China competition also expected to be covered.

READ MORE HERE

Nurse who helped patients adapt to life outside IMH among 6 President's Award winners

They are recognised for their sustained outstanding performance and contributions.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore reports 10th case of monkeypox

The 28-year-old Taiwanese man who lives in Singapore had recently returned from Canada.

READ MORE HERE

$107m giant pool in NUS is S'pore's first artificial ocean basin

The facility can mimic different water conditions that can be used to test new technologies.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore-wide parcel locker usage low after a year

On average, only 13 per cent of the lockers were used between January and March.

READ MORE HERE

Sri Lanka ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa likely to return home from S'pore after fleeing protests

"To my knowledge he is expected to come back," said Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena.

READ MORE HERE

Japan's politicians admit to ties with Unification Church after Abe's death

Tabloid Nikkan Gendai unveiled that 112 lawmakers, including ministers, had links to the church which some deem a cult.

READ MORE HERE

Renewing an exceptional Singapore

With National Day just around the corner, the question is: Can Singapore scale greater heights in the next 57 years, or will the nation invariably slide into middle-aged, developed country malaise?

READ MORE HERE

