Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 27

Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 27.

10 new Covid-19 clusters in S'pore, including Jurong West GP clinic

Each cluster has 4 or fewer cases, bringing total number of active clusters here to 35.

'Abuse' of boyfriend/girlfriend category to enter S'pore led to its removal in March

ICA had received “dodgy” applications, such as S'porean sponsors who applied for multiple girlfriends.

Taking a difficult but balanced approach to S'pore's reopening as Covid-19 frustration grows

Ministers laid out need for a nuanced approach that keeps businesses viable while ensuring public health.

S'pore to review Covid-19 rules in early August, may ease measures for vaccinated people

Rules could be eased further by early September, with larger group sizes allowed.

Olympics: Joseph Schooling is ready to just 'get up and go'

Singapore's only Olympic champion sounds impatient as he prepares to step back on the stage.

Vending machines for TraceTogether replacement tokens rolled out at Nex and Sun Plaza

But machines won't issue tokens for first-time users nor will it issue replacements for lost tokens.

Phase 2B of P1 registration opens with 17 primary schools down to 20 reserved places each

Registration will close at 4.30pm on July 27 and is to be done online via the MOE website.

3G airwaves to be auctioned to plug 5G airwave scarcity gap in Singapore

All four telcos - Singtel, StarHub, M1 and TGP Telecom - can bid for the airwaves.

Global Affairs: The spy on your phone

The bigger issue here is not about Pegasus' targets or abilities, but how to strike a balance between technological innovation and the legitimate security needs of nations, says Jonathan Eyal.

Stay-home guide for Tuesday: Attend an online floral arrangement class, listen to a podcast on modern love and more

Or watch beautiful holiday rentals around the world in Netflix's new travel series.

