Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 27

Why dengue cases are exploding in Singapore

More than 20,000 infections have been recorded in less than seven months of this year.

4G leaders in 'complete unity' behind Heng Swee Keat's leadership: Vivian Balakrishnan

"We are - all of us, in complete unity - behind the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, so there's no need for any discussions or questions on that. We are in absolute unity under his leadership," he said.

Changes emphasise continuity as Cabinet combats Covid-19 pandemic: Observers

The reshuffle also indicates that the succession plans for Singapore's leadership remain largely unchanged, with possibly just the timeline affected.

MHA: No direct threat to Singapore's security in Dickson Yeo case

Separately, Yeo's school, the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, has terminated his PhD candidature "with immediate effect".

E-scooter rider who knocked down woman refuses to pay over $445,000 in damages as he can't afford it, says lawyer

Madam Ang Liu Kiow is still unable to speak, read or write nearly four years after the accident.

Woman and baby boy among four new imported Covid-19 patients in Singapore

There were 481 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon, bringing Singapore's total to 50,369.

S'pore-Malaysia travel for permit holders, business travellers finalised

The proposal for daily commuters crossing the border for work is being discussed.

NDP2020 scaled down with around 150 parade spectators and 300 participants: Ng Eng Hen

Those watching the morning parade will be seated in three sections of around 50 people each, to prevent intermingling.

Sentencing of NUS student who tried to strangle ex-girlfriend sparks public debate

Legal experts say the public is often not privy to the many factors being weighed when a judge decides on a sentence.

Over 100 Singapore shows coming to Netflix

They include the acclaimed family drama Ilo Ilo and coming-of-age tale Sandcastle.

