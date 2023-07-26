Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 26, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

GIC posts resilient real returns above inflation rate

The fund said it would double down on investments that provide stable long-term returns such as real estate and infrastructure.

Singapore state investors gear up for increasingly challenging environment

Persistent inflation, rate hikes and rising geopolitical tensions add to uncertainty, says Ovais Subhani.

China removes foreign minister Qin Gang; Wang Yi gets old job back

No reasons were given for his removal, but he retains his role as a state councillor, a Cabinet position that ranks below vice-premiers and above ministers.

Condo resale prices up for 5th straight quarter in Q2, fewer units sold: Report

On a year-on-year basis, prices went up by 7.8 per cent, the OrangeTee & Tie report said.

Interactive: Meet S’pore’s guardians of Chinese culture

An art restorer, a lantern-maker and an avid cook aim to bring back vanishing local heritage crafts.

China’s slowdown may be ominous

Domestic headwinds will limit its ability to be a global engine of growth, says Vikram Khanna.

Celebrate racial diversity, but unite as Singaporeans: Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song

Mr Ng believes it is critical for Singaporeans to build on their shared identity.

Jail, fine for ‘sovereign’ woman who spat at cops after she was arrested

She also allegedly caused a ruckus during a trial of a Briton caught for not wearing a mask in 2021.

Heavy traffic at land crossings due to bilateral exercise at Tuas Second Link on Wednesday

The exercise will take place from 6am to 2pm.

Out of office: Merlion is unavailable from July 27-28

The statue will be covered in scaffolding and will not be available for photo-taking during these days.

