Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 26

Covid-19 jabs for kids aged 4 and below to be ready around year end: MOH
Two kids aged four and below were reported to have died from Covid-19 over the past two months.
Singapore reports 9th case of monkeypox
Inflation rose the most for high-income group in first half of 2022
The rise in prices of cars, petrol and other transport services had a larger impact on their spending.
S'pore firms benefit from stronger Singdollar but competitiveness could be hit
A stronger local currency will also discourage foreign investment in the manufacturing sector.
Gaming revenues at Marina Bay Sands at highest level since start of Covid-19, as visitors return
Gross gaming revenues at MBS hit US$390 million (S$540 million) in the April-June quarter.
NDP short film pays tribute to unsung heroes who joined fight against Covid-19
UK PM hopeful Liz Truss pledges to crack down on Chinese firms like TikTok
The Foreign Secretary's comments build on Sunday's back-and-forth between the two contenders on how to deal with China.
Henry Kissinger on leadership, Lee Kuan Yew and US-China relations
The former US secretary of state is optimistic about global leadership despite a divided world.
Football: Lion City Sailors, Tampines charged by FAS for post-game melee
Tourist traps in South-east Asia: Fake orphans and floating-market scams
Most of Bangkok's floating markets now exist purely as tourist attractions or as social media backdrops for young Thai people.