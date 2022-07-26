Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 26

Covid-19 jabs for kids aged 4 and below to be ready around year end: MOH

Two kids aged four and below were reported to have died from Covid-19 over the past two months.

Singapore reports 9th case of monkeypox

The 31-year-old Filipino man tested positive on Monday.

Inflation rose the most for high-income group in first half of 2022

The rise in prices of cars, petrol and other transport services had a larger impact on their spending.

S'pore firms benefit from stronger Singdollar but competitiveness could be hit

A stronger local currency will also discourage foreign investment in the manufacturing sector.

Gaming revenues at Marina Bay Sands at highest level since start of Covid-19, as visitors return

Gross gaming revenues at MBS hit US$390 million (S$540 million) in the April-June quarter.

NDP short film pays tribute to unsung heroes who joined fight against Covid-19

The short film is directed by playwright and author Ken Kwek.

UK PM hopeful Liz Truss pledges to crack down on Chinese firms like TikTok

The Foreign Secretary's comments build on Sunday's back-and-forth between the two contenders on how to deal with China.

Henry Kissinger on leadership, Lee Kuan Yew and US-China relations

The former US secretary of state is optimistic about global leadership despite a divided world.

Football: Lion City Sailors, Tampines charged by FAS for post-game melee

Kim Do-hoon and Mustafic Fahrudinh were each accused of violent conduct.

Tourist traps in South-east Asia: Fake orphans and floating-market scams

Most of Bangkok's floating markets now exist purely as tourist attractions or as social media backdrops for young Thai people.

