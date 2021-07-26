Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 26.

Free Covid-19 test kits for visitors of 2 markets as Jurong Fishery Port cluster grows to 792

2 new clusters were reported by MOH, while 3 clusters were closed.

16 quick test centres for Covid-19 set up in S'pore, 4 more planned

Each centre has a daily testing capacity of between 400 and 1,000, depending on its size, says HPB.

Ministers reiterate PM Lee's call for seniors to get vaccinated against Covid-19

200,000 seniors aged 60 and above have yet to be vaccinated.

Canadian who robbed StanChart bank in S'pore will not be caned

No alternative punishment will be imposed on David James Roach in lieu of the remitted sentence.

New lease of life for recovered Covid-19 patient in Singapore after kidney transplant

After two disappointments, the 52-year-old received an organ in January.

Olympics: Heartbreak for S'pore's Caroline Chew after horse's injury results in her elimination

Chew's horse Tribiani was found to be bleeding from the mouth during the competition.

Malaysia sees record 17,045 new Covid-19 cases, as Delta variant spreads

The new high brings the country's total number of infections past the one-million mark.

SIA, Scoot crew return to the skies as tentative recovery continues

Majority are flying at least once a month, but analysts say immediate future is still gloomy.

Sellers of thorny fruit in Singapore taking a bite of Malaysian durian plantations

It is rare for someone involved in durian sales and distribution here to invest directly in plantations.

Stay-home guide for Monday: Feed your wanderlust with Netflix, make scented candles and more

Or learn a new language by enrolling in an online Udemy course.

