Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 26

PM Lee's crisis Cabinet a mix of continuity and change

Senior leaders stay on, 6 ministries to have new leaders and 7 new MPs appointed to office.

New Cabinet: Six members of 4G leadership to take on new ministerial portfolios

PM Lee said providing continuity, giving ministers exposure and renewal are three factors behind the reshuffle.

Details of resources given to Leader of the Opposition to be announced this week

"The main thing is we're recognising the leader of the main opposition party in Parliament," PM Lee said.

A steady as it goes Cabinet with eyes firmly on crisis ahead

The latest Cabinet line-up places greater emphasis on continuity over change - a departure from the previous two post-general election reshuffles in 2011 and 2015, says News editor Zakir Hussain.

No National Day Rally this year because of Covid-19

PM Lee will speak instead in Parliament, during the debate that follows its opening on Aug 24.

S'porean admits to being spy: Making of a Chinese agent

Dickson Yeo spent almost five years working at the behest of Chinese intelligence operatives to obtain valuable information from the United States.

Six months of Covid-19 in Singapore: A special report

It was Jan 23 when Singapore registered its first infected patient case and still the battle against the pandemic goes on. Insight looks at how the lessons learnt are shaping the future.

It Changed My Life: 'I want eggs, good ones,' says top fertility expert

As a popular obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Ann Tan is always busy. The last few months of the year, however, are especially hectic.

Covid-19 community heroes: Creatives pitch in to help small businesses

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, some have used their skills and technology to feed the hungry, keep F&B businesses alive and even start new ones.

Be wary of dubious e-stores

Some may have .sg domains, but a tell-tale sign is the fake address.

