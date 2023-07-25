Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 25, 2023

Updated
Published
32 min ago

S’pore, HK share ‘close relationship’, says PM Lee during HK leader John Lee’s first official visit

Mr John Lee is here for a three-day visit, the first stop of his week-long Asean trip.

2 in 5 would report if loved ones show radicalisation signs; S’pore remains terrorism target: ISD

Those getting radicalised by groups such as ISIS are also getting younger, a recent Ministry of Home Affairs survey has found.

National heat stress advisory launched: Why heat may affect the elderly more

The effects of different levels of heat stress are not linear and affect individuals differently, say experts.

Get newsletters curated for you

Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song: ‘I’ve not been put up to split the votes’

He says he is braving public scrutiny to set an example to encourage good, capable people to serve Singapore.

Ex-GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song on his firm, his motivations and the reserves

The 75-year-old says he has spent 45 years in the public service, and has worked with ministers as part of his job, but he has never belonged to any political party.

Grandparents could solve Singapore’s child-bearing woes, but are they willing?

If more are willing to care for their grandchildren, it may encourage Singaporeans to have more babies, says the writer.

True Crimes of Asia: 25 years after bloody witch hunts in East Java, cases remain unresolved

Among the most widely believed explanations is that the military was linked to the killings to cause instability.

Alleged Indonesian organ trafficker says he sold his kidney to a Singapore buyer

Buyers paid 200 million rupiah (S$17,700) for a kidney.

The rise of Europe’s new right

Once considered fringe, Vox, AfD, Brothers of Italy are now forming governments or becoming potential coalition partners, says Jonathan Eyal.

Swiss hospitality business school with a Michelin star, global outlook and no walls

The EHL Hospitality Business School in Lausanne has been ranked the world’s best hotel management school.

