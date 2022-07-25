Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, July 25.

Monkeypox declared global emergency: Large-scale restrictions in S'pore unnecessary, say experts

Unlike Covid-19, monkeypox is primarily transmitted through close, prolonged contact.

S'pore must protect common spaces and ensure everyone benefits from prosperity: DPM Wong

He said that if Singaporeans start to lose faith in one another, the nation collapses.

Singapore salary guide 2022: Is your pay competitive?

Explore salary trends for over 1,000 jobs, and find out where your skills can take you.

askST Jobs: I am not happy with my salary. How do I ask my boss for a pay rise?

Do your homework first by reviewing major contributions and determining the pay range for your role. 

Used car prices expected to stay high for some time yet as COE prices continue to climb

Since January, used cars have been selling faster than they did a year ago, and at a major used car dealership, it takes less than 30 days for a car to leave its lot.

'I will never forget that day': After woman's flat caught fire, her dad died of cancer on same day

"I wanted to talk to my father about the fire but I couldn't. By the time I rushed to the hospital, my father had died," she said, adding that the 84-year-old had lung cancer.

Outraged by strike on Odesa, Ukraine still prepares to resume grain exports

President Zelensky denounced the strikes as blatant "barbarism" that showed that Moscow could not be trusted.

Daughters of Eng's wonton noodles founder win trademark dispute

They can register three trademarks, including ‘ENG’S’ and two Chinese characters linked to their late father’s noodle stall.

Unsolved mysteries of South-east Asia: The screaming schoolgirls of Kelantan

Mass hysteria incidents in Malaysia - a case of stress or spirits? We revisit cases in Kelantan and find out why schoolgirls there are more prone to the disorder. 

Interactive: Can smartphones replace professional cameras?

ST photojournalists continue to use professional digital cameras but are increasingly using their phone cameras for a variety of reasons.

