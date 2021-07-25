Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 25.
Unvaccinated 83-year-old dies from Covid-19 complications
The Singaporean woman was linked to the Block 121 Bukit Merah View cluster.
Some employees in S'pore still returning to workplace amid Covid-19 surge
One had been asked to return to the office on alternate weeks since late last month.
Should the show go on? Decision on NDP divides opinion
Some cheer pushing back of parade to Aug 21 while others call for its cancellation over virus risks.
More maids being denied transfers: NGOs, agencies
Some were told they can transfer only if they paid for the SHN and additional costs for bringing in a new helper.
How retiree in Singapore saved over $1.6m in her CPF
These savings allow her to enjoy close to $50,000 in annual interest from the CPF alone.
I grew up with majority blind spot, not Chinese privilege, says actor Tay Ping Hui
It was only after being called racially discriminatory names when living abroad did he realise how minorities in Singapore must feel, he said.
PM Lee urges senior citizens not to delay Covid-19 vaccination
He said seniors could catch the virus from friends or family.
Amid disparate efforts to curb Covid-19 pandemic, Yangon residents hang yellow flags to call for aid
The informal system was initiated about a week ago by charity workers, many of whom are also being hunted by the military junta.
The Champion’s Challenge: A closer look at Joseph Schooling’s Olympic gold-medal swim
A look back at Schooling's history-making swim at Rio 2016 and the challenges ahead at the Tokyo Olympics.
Bail revoked for woman who failed to wear mask at MBS and other places
Phoon Chiu Yoke, 53, has been remanded in custody.