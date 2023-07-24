Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 24, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Private-hire car population up 11.3 per cent as demand for services grows; taxi numbers shrink
The rebound in the number of private-hire cars comes at a time when there are fewer COEs to register vehicles.
Officer’s death will be thoroughly investigated to retain confidence in police force: Shanmugam
The minister was responding to a question on how minorities will be better protected in the police force, following the officer's death on Friday.
Conserved Queenstown library to undergo major revamp in its 55th year in 2025
The large-scale redesign will include incorporating wellness and sustainability features.
In the works: Faster bus fare payment updates for commuters, decluttered dashboard for bus drivers
Commuters interviewed said it currently takes two to five minutes for fare payments to be logged on the SimplyGo app.
Cambodian ruling party declares victory in election
Human rights groups criticised the disqualification of the main opposition Candlelight Party in May on a technicality.
3 hurt in Japan train stabbing attack, suspect arrested
The 37-year-old male suspect was armed with three knives when he was arrested at a station in the Osaka region.
South-east Asia’s fragmented $290b used car market ripe for shift to online platforms
Used car sales in Asean and their related products and services are expected to exceed US$224 billion in 2023.
Tapir spotted in Punggol likely swam to Singapore from Malaysia: Acres
In a video posted on Facebook, the tapir is seen trotting along a path, occasionally weaving towards either side.
Social media and money: Is being an influencer a real job?
People of all ages in Singapore have found ways to monetise their social media presence and create opportunities to earn an income from it.
Kane and Son crowd favourites as Spurs arrive in Singapore
Spurs will face off against Singapore Premier League club Lion City Sailors on Wednesday.