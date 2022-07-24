Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 24

Updated
Published
1 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 24.

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency following surge in cases

Over 16,000 cases and 5 deaths have been reported from more than 75 countries.

READ MORE HERE

NTUC forms task force to better understand work-life aspirations of youth

One key component of the engagement is a roving physical exhibition called Youth Hub.

READ MORE HERE

Posh meals, sports cars: Life of alleged masterminds of $32m luxury goods scam was all a front

Victims filed over 180 police reports filed since June against the couple, who are now on the run.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Electric cars make up 9% of new cars sold in first half of year

Tesla led the electric charge with 315 cars.

READ MORE HERE

Batam jails Indonesian captain of S'pore-owned vessel for bringing in toxic waste

The Belize-flagged vessel, SB Cramoil Equity, is owned by toxic waste collection company Cramoil Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Feeding a likely factor in drawing monkeys to Clementi, Punggol estates: NParks

The agency’s officers will work to herd macaques towards forested areas and keep them away from flats.

READ MORE HERE

A Singaporean may not be Chinese, Malay or Indian: Panellist

Ms Wendy Zeline was speaking at the PA's first dialogue on inclusivity in multicultural Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Sons in sports: Mark Richmond, Lina Ng, May Phua and Andre Hoeden are proud parents of athletic kids

The Straits Times keeps score on local celebrities and their athletic offspring.

READ MORE HERE

Growing fat acceptance movement in S'pore fights against bias and discrimination

While fat discrimination still runs rampant, the tides are slowly turning.

READ MORE HERE

Looking for the common ground we share, when talking about 377A

Tough conversations are needed if we are to deal with the legal limbo the LGBTQ community exists in.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top