Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, July 24.
WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency following surge in cases
NTUC forms task force to better understand work-life aspirations of youth
One key component of the engagement is a roving physical exhibition called Youth Hub.
Posh meals, sports cars: Life of alleged masterminds of $32m luxury goods scam was all a front
Victims filed over 180 police reports filed since June against the couple, who are now on the run.
Electric cars make up 9% of new cars sold in first half of year
Batam jails Indonesian captain of S'pore-owned vessel for bringing in toxic waste
The Belize-flagged vessel, SB Cramoil Equity, is owned by toxic waste collection company Cramoil Singapore.
Feeding a likely factor in drawing monkeys to Clementi, Punggol estates: NParks
The agency’s officers will work to herd macaques towards forested areas and keep them away from flats.
A Singaporean may not be Chinese, Malay or Indian: Panellist
Ms Wendy Zeline was speaking at the PA's first dialogue on inclusivity in multicultural Singapore.
Sons in sports: Mark Richmond, Lina Ng, May Phua and Andre Hoeden are proud parents of athletic kids
Growing fat acceptance movement in S'pore fights against bias and discrimination
Looking for the common ground we share, when talking about 377A
Tough conversations are needed if we are to deal with the legal limbo the LGBTQ community exists in.