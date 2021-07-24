Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 24.

Tokyo Olympics: An opening ceremony like no other as Japan welcomes the world

The ceremony lacked the usual glitz with fewer than 1,000 people in attendance.

READ MORE HERE

Jurong Fishery Port Covid-19 cluster grows to 665 cases; free test kits for those who visited 2 markets

Test kits will be provided to those who visited the Admiralty and Bukit Timah markets.

READ MORE HERE

Higher numbers of unlinked Covid-19 cases in S'pore due to slower identification of linkages: Experts

Linking the cases is more for monitoring the situation in the community, said Prof Teo Yik Ying.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

askST: Why are more vaccinated people getting Covid-19?

Fully vaccinated people currently make up 44 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Reimagining Singapore: How the city might look like in the future

A review of Singapore’s long-term land use plans is under way. What does it seek to achieve?

READ MORE HERE

Serious accident on CTE near Orchard Rd leaves lorry overturned, car on fire

CTE tunnel before the Cairnhill Circle entrance was closed due to the accident.

READ MORE HERE

China taps influencers to counter perceived negative Western narrative

State-linked influencers portray themselves as independent while aggressively pushing Beijing's side of the story.

READ MORE HERE

Nightlife business association calls for stronger penalties on errant operators in open letter

An association representing owners of nightlife businesses has urged heavier penalties on operators that flout rules, and will work with the authorities to clamp down on bad actors.

READ MORE HERE

Myanmar, multilateralism and the limits of Asean's diplomacy

In ancient times, many cultures believed that certain words had magical properties; that merely uttering those words could evoke and unleash powerful forces. In our time, in certain circles, the word "Asean" has been invested with something of those magical qualities.

READ MORE HERE

Society of Interior Designers Singapore's 20 Under 45: Young talent raise the bar

The award recognises interior designers who have made an impact with a consistently excellent body of work.

READ MORE HERE