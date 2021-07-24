Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 24.
Tokyo Olympics: An opening ceremony like no other as Japan welcomes the world
The ceremony lacked the usual glitz with fewer than 1,000 people in attendance.
Jurong Fishery Port Covid-19 cluster grows to 665 cases; free test kits for those who visited 2 markets
Test kits will be provided to those who visited the Admiralty and Bukit Timah markets.
Higher numbers of unlinked Covid-19 cases in S'pore due to slower identification of linkages: Experts
Linking the cases is more for monitoring the situation in the community, said Prof Teo Yik Ying.
askST: Why are more vaccinated people getting Covid-19?
Fully vaccinated people currently make up 44 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Singapore.
Reimagining Singapore: How the city might look like in the future
A review of Singapore’s long-term land use plans is under way. What does it seek to achieve?
Serious accident on CTE near Orchard Rd leaves lorry overturned, car on fire
CTE tunnel before the Cairnhill Circle entrance was closed due to the accident.
China taps influencers to counter perceived negative Western narrative
State-linked influencers portray themselves as independent while aggressively pushing Beijing's side of the story.
Nightlife business association calls for stronger penalties on errant operators in open letter
An association representing owners of nightlife businesses has urged heavier penalties on operators that flout rules, and will work with the authorities to clamp down on bad actors.
Myanmar, multilateralism and the limits of Asean's diplomacy
In ancient times, many cultures believed that certain words had magical properties; that merely uttering those words could evoke and unleash powerful forces. In our time, in certain circles, the word "Asean" has been invested with something of those magical qualities.
Society of Interior Designers Singapore's 20 Under 45: Young talent raise the bar
The award recognises interior designers who have made an impact with a consistently excellent body of work.