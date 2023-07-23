Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 23, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Increase in seniors monetising their HDB flats to supplement retirement income
In 2022, about 2,860 seniors tapped the Lease Buyback Scheme and Silver Housing Bonus Scheme, up from 2,790 in 2021.
Luxury car sales on course for strong year, spurred by rush before tax hike
Most of the cars were registered between March and May, after news of a tax hike in February.
Free LPA certification under new campaign to promote better pre-planning
Employers cannot tell workers to do overtime and yet not pay them
Employers are supposed to apply for permission if they want to ask workers to put in more than 72 hours of overtime a month.
I’m 76 but I move with the times, says media design guru Mario Garcia
Dr Garcia, who made his name in newspaper design, tells Sumiko Tan why he remains passionate about journalism.
Would you take the plunge? Ice baths are becoming mainstream in Singapore
Ice baths usually involve immersing one’s body in ice water at temperatures ranging from 10 deg C to 15 deg C.
Hold to the idea of multiculturalism even without common ground: Tharman tells youth
The former senior minister fielded questions from the youth in a dialogue as part of the HarmonyWorks! Conference 2023.
‘I prefer to let my actions speak for me’: Seah Kian Peng on impartiality of Speaker of Parliament
He said he did not expect to be nominated, but pledged to perform his duties to the best of his abilities.
To have the best vacation, let go of the need to see the ‘best’ places
Iconic sights can let you down, but the joy of travel is in unexpected discovery, says Clara Lock.
Dad jokes, diaper duty and family life: Rise of Dadfluencers
Dad influencers have amassed huge followings in the United States. What's the scene like in Singapore?