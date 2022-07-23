Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 23.

Reclamation of about 900ha of land off Changi expected to start by year end

The specific use of the land is still being studied, says HDB.

READ MORE HERE

COE supply for Aug to Oct to drop by 11.5%; counting method revised

In all, there will be 3,526 COEs each month spread across five categories, said LTA.

READ MORE HERE

Flattening COE supply curve can be taken one step further

One suggestion is to smoothen the 10-year cyclical peak-and-trough supply pattern once and for all.

READ MORE HERE

Three Arrows founders break silence over collapse of crypto hedge fund

Mr Zhu Su and Mr Kyle Davies denied allegations they pulled money out of 3AC before it all blew up.

READ MORE HERE

India's scam central: Inside villages of cyber cheats

ST reports from a district known as India's phishing hub and a village that was a den of petty online crime.

READ MORE HERE

6 new local cases of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 reported: MOH

All individuals were isolated upon testing positive, and had mild symptoms, said the Ministry of Health.

READ MORE HERE

'No intention of moving': Jetstar fires back at Changi Airport's decision to relocate it to T4

It says decision was taken "unilaterally" before any agreement has been reached.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine, Russia ink deal to reopen grain export ports

This raises hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased.

READ MORE HERE

Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon convicted of contempt of US Congress

It is a major victory for the Democratic-led panel investigating last year's attack on the US Capitol.

READ MORE HERE

Orchid-growing still popular among Singaporeans, despite challenges

The passion for these exotic blooms runs deep in Singapore, one of the world's leading cultivators of orchids. 

READ MORE HERE

