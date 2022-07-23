Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 23.
Reclamation of about 900ha of land off Changi expected to start by year end
COE supply for Aug to Oct to drop by 11.5%; counting method revised
Flattening COE supply curve can be taken one step further
One suggestion is to smoothen the 10-year cyclical peak-and-trough supply pattern once and for all.
Three Arrows founders break silence over collapse of crypto hedge fund
Mr Zhu Su and Mr Kyle Davies denied allegations they pulled money out of 3AC before it all blew up.
India's scam central: Inside villages of cyber cheats
ST reports from a district known as India's phishing hub and a village that was a den of petty online crime.
6 new local cases of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 reported: MOH
All individuals were isolated upon testing positive, and had mild symptoms, said the Ministry of Health.
'No intention of moving': Jetstar fires back at Changi Airport's decision to relocate it to T4
Ukraine, Russia ink deal to reopen grain export ports
This raises hopes that an international food crisis aggravated by the Russian invasion can be eased.
Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon convicted of contempt of US Congress
It is a major victory for the Democratic-led panel investigating last year's attack on the US Capitol.
Orchid-growing still popular among Singaporeans, despite challenges
The passion for these exotic blooms runs deep in Singapore, one of the world's leading cultivators of orchids.