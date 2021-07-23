Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 23.
Boon Lay Place Food Village to shut till Aug 6 after 7 Covid-19 cases found
There were also five more cases added to the Marina Bay Sands Casino cluster, which now has 15 cases.
S'pore schools offer mental health support to students affected by River Valley High School incident
Students have been told that they can approach teachers and counsellors to discuss the alleged murder at River Valley High School.
Olympics: Team Singapore ready for battle in Tokyo
Rower Joan Poh will be first in action for Singapore in the women's single sculls on Friday morning.
Why your newspaper is late
A major disruption to SPH's IT system on Thursday night held up our operations for several hours. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Malaysia's junior doctors to go on strike, most deployed at Covid-19 treatment centres and hospitals
They are walking off their jobs over demands for permanent employment and other benefits.
AirAsia food delivery off to slow start in S’pore; CEO Tony Fernandes says it will take time to grow
"We have only been in Singapore for a few months, I didn't say I was going to be number one," he said.
First-time mums in Singapore are older, more educated
The median age of such mothers was 31 last year, with 61.5 per cent holding university degrees.
Questions raised in China about early warnings on Henan flooding
A local broadcaster continued with regular programming instead of providing viewers with public safety information.
Quiet zones will make Singapore a more appealing global city
Just as Singapore incorporates greenery into its urban design, it can incorporate sound oases and quiet areas within the city, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Chinese-Malay-Indian-Others system holds value for minority communities
In a significantly Chinese-majority Singapore, the CMIO scheme provides the assurance of official recognition for minority communities.