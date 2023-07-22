Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 22, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HDB ballot results for May BTO and SBF exercises delayed till August
Bookings will start about four weeks after ballot results are released and take a few months to be completed, as with past exercises.
Police to look into claims of racial discrimination, other allegations after officer’s death: Shanmugam
The 36-year-old officer was found lying motionless at the foot of a residential block in Yishun.
When you die, your digital life lives on. Here’s what you can do about it
Lawyers and experts also provide tips on managing a dead loved one’s digital trail with or without a will.
A ‘union’ for gig workers will have its work cut out
The sheer diversity of platform workers means their needs differ and representing them will be a challenge, say the writers.
China’s cycling scene shifts into high gear, boosted by Covid-19, social media
With 20 million road cyclists in China, the industry is expected to be worth $21.9 billion by 2026.
Owner of The Online Citizen Asia’s website, social media barred from financial benefit
The four platforms declared as Declared Online Locations do not have to stop operating.
Court grants bid by son, 26, to end trust for $4.9m house, rejects dad’s claim it was ploy to avoid ABSD
The property was to be transferred to the son when he turns 40. He will now be able to get it immediately.
Singapore passport may be most powerful in the world but visa still needed for some places
India and China are among the destinations that require Singapore passport holders to produce a visa for travel.
Legendary American singer Tony Bennett dies at age 96
The Grammy-award winning singer is known for his enduring hit I Left My Heart In San Francisco.
The 1970s revival: Designs from the decade stage a comeback
Contemporary designers are drawing inspiration from the decade best remembered for its hippies.