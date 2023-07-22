Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 22, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

HDB ballot results for May BTO and SBF exercises delayed till August

Bookings will start about four weeks after ballot results are released and take a few months to be completed, as with past exercises.

READ MORE HERE

Police to look into claims of racial discrimination, other allegations after officer’s death: Shanmugam

The 36-year-old officer was found lying motionless at the foot of a residential block in Yishun.

READ MORE HERE

When you die, your digital life lives on. Here’s what you can do about it

Lawyers and experts also provide tips on managing a dead loved one’s digital trail with or without a will.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

A ‘union’ for gig workers will have its work cut out

The sheer diversity of platform workers means their needs differ and representing them will be a challenge, say the writers.

READ MORE HERE

China’s cycling scene shifts into high gear, boosted by Covid-19, social media

With 20 million road cyclists in China, the industry is expected to be worth $21.9 billion by 2026.

READ MORE HERE

Owner of The Online Citizen Asia’s website, social media barred from financial benefit

The four platforms declared as Declared Online Locations do not have to stop operating.

READ MORE HERE

Court grants bid by son, 26, to end trust for $4.9m house, rejects dad’s claim it was ploy to avoid ABSD

The property was to be transferred to the son when he turns 40. He will now be able to get it immediately.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore passport may be most powerful in the world but visa still needed for some places

India and China are among the destinations that require Singapore passport holders to produce a visa for travel.

READ MORE HERE

Legendary American singer Tony Bennett dies at age 96

The Grammy-award winning singer is known for his enduring hit I Left My Heart In San Francisco.

READ MORE HERE

The 1970s revival: Designs from the decade stage a comeback

Contemporary designers are drawing inspiration from the decade best remembered for its hippies.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top