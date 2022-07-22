Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 22.
Second Indonesian company to ship frozen chicken to Singapore
A few Singapore buyers have committed to ordering chicken from the company Ciomas Adisatwa, its director told The Straits Times.
More than 3,200 Covid-19 patients have been prescribed oral antiviral drugs
The drugs will help ensure that most of those infected can continue to be treated outside of hospitals.
Why borrowing money to fund insurance policies can prove detrimental
The rising interest rates could spell trouble for insurance policy holders who took up loans to pay off a large premium upfront.
Biden says he is ‘doing well’, working after testing positive for Covid-19
A photograph on his Twitter account showed him smiling, wearing a blazer and sitting at a desk with papers.
Registry of pupils including Lee Kuan Yew among artefacts being considered for Founders' Memorial
Sneaker diplomacy, Lawrence Wong #poppoppops on TikTok: What politicians are up to this week
Also, one of Singapore's youngest political parties, Red Dot United, turned two recently.
Vet existing policies for old or young bias
Is education spending too focused on the young, and health spending too focused on the old?
Ukraine, Russia to sign elusive grain deal in Turkey
It is designed to help relieve the global food crisis caused by blocked Black Sea grain exports.