Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, July 22.

New Covid-19 cluster at Marina Bay Sands Casino with 11 cases; 2 markets in Clementi, Whampoa to shut

The casino will be closed to the public from Thursday to Aug 5.

Irresponsible behaviour of KTV cluster not reason for return to tighter Covid-19 rules: Ong Ye Kung

"What caused a slide back to phase two (heightened alert) is the Jurong Fishery Port cluster," he said.

S'pore pre-schools tighten Covid-19 measures

All parents will not be allowed to enter pre-school premises.

New restaurants in S'pore make the best of a stressful situation with dining in off the table again

The latest rule will kick in from July 22 to Aug 18 under phase two (heightened alert) of reopening.

End of the road for Hyflux as High Court okays winding up of water treatment firm

The move followed a three-year-long restructuring attempt that involved a number of surprising twists.

Solidarity in RVHS incident shows we are fellow S'poreans: Chan Chun Sing

In the wake of the alleged murder of a 13-year-old, several religious groups have come forward to pray for the well-being of students.

'The water kept rising': Floods in China's Henan province kill 25, displace hundreds of thousands

"The water kept rising... At first, the level was at our knees, then our waist..." said one of the 500 evacuees.

Don't ask security officers for help with buying food, watering plants: Association

Their role is linked to key tasks such as patrolling or guarding property.

Here's how the US can win more friends in South-east Asia

In the geopolitical contest for influence, the pandemic offers America a chance to lend a hand to a stricken region, much like it did in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami, garnering massive goodwill in its wake, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Telegram from Tokyo 2020: Spit tests, smiles, but no high fives

ST team arrives in Japan hoping to enjoy the serious Olympics even if they are a Games like no other.

