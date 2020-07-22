Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 22

Average number of new daily Covid-19 patients in community falls for 8th day in a row
The Ministry of Health said that the figure in the past week has dropped to 10 cases, from 13 cases two weeks ago.
Duke-NUS' vaccine approved for clinical trials ahead of predicted date
This puts it among 24 other candidate vaccines around the world that are currently undergoing clinical evaluation.
Trials for three Covid-19 vaccines show promise but much more work still needed, say experts
The fight against Covid-19 received a boost this week with the release of findings from human trials of three vaccines, including one being developed by Oxford University.
Five nurses win President's Award
It recognises nurses who have shown sustained, outstanding performance and contributions to patient care delivery, education, research and administration.
More than 80 hotels ready for staycations, in time for upcoming long weekends
The demand for hotels is expected to be strong for the two upcoming long weekends - July 31 for Hari Raya Haji and Aug 9 for National Day.
Americans should wear a mask when they cannot keep social distance, says Trump
In his first briefing focused on the pandemic in months, Trump told reporters at the White House that the virus will probably get worse before it gets better.
Marshall Cavendish Education issues apology for 'racist' Chinese-language book; will stop sale and distribution of series
The publisher said it will cease the sale and distribution of the Amazing Adventures Of Pi Pi series, which consists of five books.
How smart wearables can help detect Covid-19
Researchers and technology firms around the world are working on tech wearables that can monitor and detect the coronavirus even before symptoms surface.
Tips to prevent drive-by download attack
Singapore has the third-highest number of drive-by download hits in the world.
Woman fined after failing to inform authorities about employer's unlawful business activities with North Korea
United Nations sanctions prohibit people in Singapore or Singaporeans outside the country from selling or supplying certain luxury items to anyone in North Korea.