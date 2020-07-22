Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 22

Average number of new daily Covid-19 patients in community falls for 8th day in a row

The Ministry of Health said that the figure in the past week has dropped to 10 cases, from 13 cases two weeks ago.

READ MORE HERE

Duke-NUS' vaccine approved for clinical trials ahead of predicted date

This puts it among 24 other candidate vaccines around the world that are currently undergoing clinical evaluation.

READ MORE HERE

Trials for three Covid-19 vaccines show promise but much more work still needed, say experts

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

The fight against Covid-19 received a boost this week with the release of findings from human trials of three vaccines, including one being developed by Oxford University.

READ MORE HERE

Five nurses win President's Award

It recognises nurses who have shown sustained, outstanding performance and contributions to patient care delivery, education, research and administration.

READ MORE HERE

More than 80 hotels ready for staycations, in time for upcoming long weekends

The demand for hotels is expected to be strong for the two upcoming long weekends - July 31 for Hari Raya Haji and Aug 9 for National Day.

READ MORE HERE

Americans should wear a mask when they cannot keep social distance, says Trump

In his first briefing focused on the pandemic in months, Trump told reporters at the White House that the virus will probably get worse before it gets better.

READ MORE HERE

Marshall Cavendish Education issues apology for 'racist' Chinese-language book; will stop sale and distribution of series

The publisher said it will cease the sale and distribution of the Amazing Adventures Of Pi Pi series, which consists of five books.

READ MORE HERE

How smart wearables can help detect Covid-19

Researchers and technology firms around the world are working on tech wearables that can monitor and detect the coronavirus even before symptoms surface.

READ MORE HERE

Tips to prevent drive-by download attack

Singapore has the third-highest number of drive-by download hits in the world.

READ MORE HERE

Woman fined after failing to inform authorities about employer's unlawful business activities with North Korea

United Nations sanctions prohibit people in Singapore or Singaporeans outside the country from selling or supplying certain luxury items to anyone in North Korea.

READ MORE HERE