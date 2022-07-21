Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 21

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, July 21.

Auditor-General's Office report: 8 key findings

The AGO has released its report on key lapses by ministries and public agencies for the last financial year. Here are its findings. 

READ MORE HERE

S'pore can expect frequent heatwaves in coming years: Experts

The Republic's situation, however, differs from what is happening in Europe and East Asia.

READ MORE HERE

S'poreans in Europe turn to cold drinks, sunscreen to beat the heat

National marathoner Soh Rui Yong who is in England, woke up at 5am before sunrise to train.

READ MORE HERE

Police reveal identities of couple in $32m luxury goods scam

They fled S'pore on July 4 in the container compartment of a lorry.

READ MORE HERE

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are final 2 candidates in race to become British PM

Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt was eliminated after securing 105 votes, the lowest among the three contenders.

READ MORE HERE

On biodiversity, we've done disastrously. On climate change, the window's closing: Tommy Koh

"I used to admire Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish campaigner. But I think she has lost objectivity," said Professor Koh in this Conversations on the Future interview.

READ MORE HERE

Sri Lanka’s new president Ranil Wickremesinghe: A veteran politician who 'swoops in at right time'

He must now steer the island nation out of a benumbing economic crisis when his popularity is at its lowest.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-Sri Lankan leader Rajapaksa was granted short-term visit pass: ICA

He had entered Singapore on a private visit, ICA said.

READ MORE HERE

On the 25th anniversary of the Asian financial crisis, is once-saviour China the new worry?

While there is no call to panic, some wariness is warranted in South-east Asia. On the other hand, the longer-term prospects aren’t bad at all, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games: Cambodia brings water polo and sailing back for 2023, but bowling, shooting to miss out

Bowling and shooting are traditionally medal winners for Team Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

