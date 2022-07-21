Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, July 21.
Auditor-General's Office report: 8 key findings
The AGO has released its report on key lapses by ministries and public agencies for the last financial year. Here are its findings.
S'pore can expect frequent heatwaves in coming years: Experts
The Republic's situation, however, differs from what is happening in Europe and East Asia.
S'poreans in Europe turn to cold drinks, sunscreen to beat the heat
National marathoner Soh Rui Yong who is in England, woke up at 5am before sunrise to train.
Police reveal identities of couple in $32m luxury goods scam
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are final 2 candidates in race to become British PM
Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt was eliminated after securing 105 votes, the lowest among the three contenders.
On biodiversity, we've done disastrously. On climate change, the window's closing: Tommy Koh
"I used to admire Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish campaigner. But I think she has lost objectivity," said Professor Koh in this Conversations on the Future interview.
Sri Lanka’s new president Ranil Wickremesinghe: A veteran politician who 'swoops in at right time'
He must now steer the island nation out of a benumbing economic crisis when his popularity is at its lowest.
Ex-Sri Lankan leader Rajapaksa was granted short-term visit pass: ICA
On the 25th anniversary of the Asian financial crisis, is once-saviour China the new worry?
While there is no call to panic, some wariness is warranted in South-east Asia. On the other hand, the longer-term prospects aren’t bad at all, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.