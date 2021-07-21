Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 21.

Haig Road, Chong Pang market and food centres to shut till Aug 4 after 35 Covid-19 cases found

Free Covid-19 testing will be offered to those who visited Chong Boon Market and Food Centre from July 3 to July 17.

READ MORE HERE

Retightening of measures a step back, but Covid-19 is a 'formidable foe': PM Lee

The retightening will buy time to get more people fully vaccinated, especially seniors, said PM Lee.

READ MORE HERE

Jurong Fishery Port Covid-19 cluster likely spread from fishing boats; fish in S'pore still safe to eat

"We have no evidence to suggest that transmission is occurring through contaminated fish," he said.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Vaccinating seniors against Covid-19 will pave the way to a new normal in Singapore

Vaccination is now their - and the nation's - best weapon against the Covid-19 virus.

READ MORE HERE

S'poreans mourn River Valley High School student's death, bouquets placed outside school gate

Over 60 bouquets were placed outside the school a day after the alleged murder of a 13-year-old boy.

READ MORE HERE

Olympics: For a new Schooling, it's crunch time

Five years on, Singapore's Olympic champion heads to Tokyo as a different person.

READ MORE HERE

How Ng Yu Zhi allegedly perpetrated the billion-dollar Envy 'nickel trading scheme'

Ng's scheme is the first-ever investment fraud case here to hit the billion-dollar range.

READ MORE HERE

Tourette syndrome boy co-creates book: 'Once people understand, they don't laugh'

Zachary Pattinson was worried that his classmates would see his twitching and jerking movements online during home-based learning.

READ MORE HERE

Retiring bus driver marvels at tech changes in Singapore over 50 years

Mr Koh Yan Aun used to end work with aches all over from wrestling the gear stick in an uncomfortably hard seat.

READ MORE HERE

Australia man ties bedsheets together to escape 4th floor hotel Covid-19 quarantine

Perth police arrested the man across town about 8 hours after his escape.

READ MORE HERE