Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 21.
Haig Road, Chong Pang market and food centres to shut till Aug 4 after 35 Covid-19 cases found
Free Covid-19 testing will be offered to those who visited Chong Boon Market and Food Centre from July 3 to July 17.
Retightening of measures a step back, but Covid-19 is a 'formidable foe': PM Lee
The retightening will buy time to get more people fully vaccinated, especially seniors, said PM Lee.
Jurong Fishery Port Covid-19 cluster likely spread from fishing boats; fish in S'pore still safe to eat
"We have no evidence to suggest that transmission is occurring through contaminated fish," he said.
Vaccinating seniors against Covid-19 will pave the way to a new normal in Singapore
Vaccination is now their - and the nation's - best weapon against the Covid-19 virus.
S'poreans mourn River Valley High School student's death, bouquets placed outside school gate
Over 60 bouquets were placed outside the school a day after the alleged murder of a 13-year-old boy.
Olympics: For a new Schooling, it's crunch time
Five years on, Singapore's Olympic champion heads to Tokyo as a different person.
How Ng Yu Zhi allegedly perpetrated the billion-dollar Envy 'nickel trading scheme'
Ng's scheme is the first-ever investment fraud case here to hit the billion-dollar range.
Tourette syndrome boy co-creates book: 'Once people understand, they don't laugh'
Zachary Pattinson was worried that his classmates would see his twitching and jerking movements online during home-based learning.
Retiring bus driver marvels at tech changes in Singapore over 50 years
Mr Koh Yan Aun used to end work with aches all over from wrestling the gear stick in an uncomfortably hard seat.
Australia man ties bedsheets together to escape 4th floor hotel Covid-19 quarantine
Perth police arrested the man across town about 8 hours after his escape.