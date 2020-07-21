Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 21

More Orchard Road malls among new places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients
Other locations new to the list on Monday were beauty salon Bon Aesthetics at SingPost Centre and the Bar Bar Black Sheep coffeeshop bar in Robertson Quay.
Coronavirus: More passengers for Changi and SIA, but much lower than in 2019
The number - 48,200 - is still 99.2 per cent below what it was in the same period last year.
Wave of promising study results raises hopes for coronavirus vaccines
All will require much larger studies to prove they can safely prevent infection or serious disease.
3 more people die as dengue outbreak worsens in S'pore
Nineteen people have died of dengue fever here this year.
Trump will 'have to see' about accepting the result if he loses the election in November
In recent weeks, Mr Trump has ramped up concerns about alleged rigging.
PSP's Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa step down from party positions to focus on NCMP duties
Mr Francis Yuen will take over from Mr Leong as the party’s assistant secretary-general while the vice-chairman post that was held by Ms Poa will remain vacant for now.
P1 registration: 14 popular schools to hold ballot in third phase
They include Ai Tong School, which has 29 children vying for nine places; and Temasek Primary, with 45 children trying for 13 slots.
Raising workers' dorm standards: who pays?
Economic theory predicts that most times, workers bear the brunt of such changes.
Dentistry student who tried to strangle ex-girlfriend suspended by NUS, facing disciplinary proceedings
Yin Zi Qin, 23, was handed community-based sentences last Friday.
Travellers can check Iata map for info on travel curbs, precautions
The database is updated more than 200 times every day to provide the latest Covid-19 travel restrictions based on one's citizenship and country of residence.