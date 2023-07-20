Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 20, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Observers question WP leaders’ decision to take Leon Perera and Nicole Seah’s denials at face value

One expert said the WP should have done a “thorough investigation” to verify if what the whistle-blower – Mr Perera’s driver – said was true.

WP will continue to try its best to put forth candidates who can represent Singaporeans: Pritam

Mr Pritam Singh was asked whether WP’s screening process was flawed, as the latest resignations mean the party has lost three candidates in the last two years.

Ex-driver says he tried to stop Leon Perera’s affair with Nicole Seah

He said he did not want to see Mr Perera's political career end.

$15,000 sign-on bonus for fresh nursing grads, hundreds of beds added, to help ease hospital crunch

The measures aim to tackle healthcare demands that have shot up post-pandemic and are expected to continue rising as Singapore’s population ages rapidly.

Two people, gunman dead in shooting in New Zealand’s Auckland

The incident comes just hours ahead of the opening match of the ninth Women’s soccer World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland.

Lapses in documentation, controls of Covid-19 schemes: AGO

The AGO conducted a thematic audit on four Covid-19 related grant schemes managed by Iras and STB.

At least $25.5 million lost to investment scams since June

The police said the victims were duped into “investing” in cryptocurrencies and stocks among others.

New hydrogen-ready power plant to be built by 2026 as S’pore seeks greener energy generators

Keppel’s new hydrogen-ready power plant on Jurong Island will have a lower carbon footprint than conventional power plants, and can operate on fuels with 30 per cent hydrogen content.

Why entry of Finland and Sweden into Nato will affect Asia

As Nato gains strength via the Nordic states, Russia has more reasons to draw closer to China as the geopolitical contest in the Arctic hots up, says Ravi Velloor.

Prepping for the haze, the Covid-19 way

There’s higher risk of the haze returning in 2023, but we’ve got the lessons learnt: masks, working from home, healthcare resources – and tracking, says the writer.

