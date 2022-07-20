Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 20.
Four-year-old girl who died of Covid-19 initially tested negative
Raisya Ufairah Mohammed Ashraff began showing symptoms such as fever and sore throat on July 15.
Interpol alerted as couple go missing after allegedly failing to deliver $32m of luxury goods
Sri Lanka's Parliament votes today for new president
Protesters are bracing themselves for a crackdown from the successor of ousted leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
She is more educated than her husband and that is okay for more couples in S'pore
Women no longer need to marry up as gender roles, expectations change, says Singapore Management University sociology professor Paulin Straughan.
MAS plans to broaden scope of crypto rules to cover more activities
London fires break out on Britain's hottest day ever, temperature exceeds 40 deg C
The heatwave has disrupted train and bus services in the city, but the impact has been evident across the country.
My banana looks like your banana: Are claims that a US$120,000 artwork is a copycat correct?
Public service in Singapore embraces flexi-work
Civil servants now find themselves as pace-setters in an employment scene turned on its head by the pandemic.
Local officials' handling of bank fraud scandal in China further rocks public trust
A recent scandal involving the disappearance of billions in deposits at several rural banks in the central Chinese province of Henan has highlighted the glaring lack of financial oversight in China.
10% rebate on NUS master's course fees, with extra 5% off for NUS graduates
NUS also officially relaunched a mobile application to help its graduates find out what skills they are lacking to clinch popular jobs.