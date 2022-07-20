Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 20

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, July 20.

Four-year-old girl who died of Covid-19 initially tested negative

Raisya Ufairah Mohammed Ashraff began showing symptoms such as fever and sore throat on July 15.

READ MORE HERE

Interpol alerted as couple go missing after allegedly failing to deliver $32m of luxury goods

Police reports were made against two companies, Tradenation and Tradeluxury.

READ MORE HERE

Sri Lanka's Parliament votes today for new president

Protesters are bracing themselves for a crackdown from the successor of ousted leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

She is more educated than her husband and that is okay for more couples in S'pore

Women no longer need to marry up as gender roles, expectations change, says Singapore Management University sociology professor Paulin Straughan.

READ MORE HERE

MAS plans to broaden scope of crypto rules to cover more activities

The proposed measures could be out for feedback in the next few months.

READ MORE HERE

London fires break out on Britain's hottest day ever, temperature exceeds 40 deg C

The heatwave has disrupted train and bus services in the city, but the impact has been evident across the country.

READ MORE HERE

My banana looks like your banana: Are claims that a US$120,000 artwork is a copycat correct?

Basically, no one has a monopoly over taping bananas to walls per se.

READ MORE HERE

Public service in Singapore embraces flexi-work

Civil servants now find themselves as pace-setters in an employment scene turned on its head by the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Local officials' handling of bank fraud scandal in China further rocks public trust

A recent scandal involving the disappearance of billions in deposits at several rural banks in the central Chinese province of Henan has highlighted the glaring lack of financial oversight in China.

READ MORE HERE

10% rebate on NUS master's course fees, with extra 5% off for NUS graduates

NUS also officially relaunched a mobile application to help its graduates find out what skills they are lacking to clinch popular jobs.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top