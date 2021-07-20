Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 20, 2021

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 20.
River Valley High School death: How the day unfolded
Several messages went out on social media as staff and students tried to make sense of what was happening.
10 more markets and food centres, 2 KTV clubs linked to Covid-19 cases: MOH
Covid-19 self-test kits will be given to those who visited 4 markets in Geylang Serai, Ang Mo Kio and Haig Road.
Links to KTV cluster, lax mask wearing behind Covid-19 spread at Jurong Fishery Port: Workers
It is understood that a KTV hostess who recently tested positive for the virus had worked at the port.
Spike in Covid-19 cases raises disturbing questions, but also carries lessons for S'pore
People who want to see more measures eased should first help convince any older acquaintances to get vaccinated, says Salma Khalik.
Eateries in S'pore implement dine-in rules based on Covid-19 vaccination status in different ways
With the onus falling on F&B operators to do the checking, many are setting their own policies.
Wall Street ends sharply lower as Delta variant sparks new lockdown fears
The S&P and the Nasdaq suffered their largest one-day percentage drop since mid-May.
Malaysia to propose easing Covid-19 controls on those fully vaccinated after Hari Raya
This could mean that 4.5 million people may be allowed to travel beyond the current 10km-radius limit or dine in at restaurants.
I thought she wanted sex: Ex-Grab driver on trial for attempted rape of passenger
Tan Yew Sin said the 19-year-old started kissing him after they made eye contact in the back seat of his car.
NUS student sentenced to 10 weeks' jail for filming 2 women in the shower on campus
Jonathan Angga Dharmawan Jie pleaded guilty to two counts of insulting a woman's modesty.
Around The World In 68 Days: Author sees the pandemic world and life anew after epic journey
Koh Buck Song hopes to inspire a fresh outlook on life, with a more reflective post-pandemic perspective.