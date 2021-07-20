Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 20, 2021

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, July 20.

River Valley High School death: How the day unfolded

Several messages went out on social media as staff and students tried to make sense of what was happening.

READ MORE HERE

10 more markets and food centres, 2 KTV clubs linked to Covid-19 cases: MOH

Covid-19 self-test kits will be given to those who visited 4 markets in Geylang Serai, Ang Mo Kio and Haig Road.

READ MORE HERE

Links to KTV cluster, lax mask wearing behind Covid-19 spread at Jurong Fishery Port: Workers

It is understood that a KTV hostess who recently tested positive for the virus had worked at the port.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Spike in Covid-19 cases raises disturbing questions, but also carries lessons for S'pore

People who want to see more measures eased should first help convince any older acquaintances to get vaccinated, says Salma Khalik.

READ MORE HERE

Eateries in S'pore implement dine-in rules based on Covid-19 vaccination status in different ways

With the onus falling on F&B operators to do the checking, many are setting their own policies.

READ MORE HERE

Wall Street ends sharply lower as Delta variant sparks new lockdown fears

The S&P and the Nasdaq suffered their largest one-day percentage drop since mid-May.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia to propose easing Covid-19 controls on those fully vaccinated after Hari Raya

This could mean that 4.5 million people may be allowed to travel beyond the current 10km-radius limit or dine in at restaurants.

READ MORE HERE

I thought she wanted sex: Ex-Grab driver on trial for attempted rape of passenger

Tan Yew Sin said the 19-year-old started kissing him after they made eye contact in the back seat of his car.

READ MORE HERE

NUS student sentenced to 10 weeks' jail for filming 2 women in the shower on campus

Jonathan Angga Dharmawan Jie pleaded guilty to two counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

READ MORE HERE

Around The World In 68 Days: Author sees the pandemic world and life anew after epic journey

Koh Buck Song hopes to inspire a fresh outlook on life, with a more reflective post-pandemic perspective.

READ MORE HERE