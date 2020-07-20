Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 20

MOH and MOM apologise for delay in informing worker that he had tested positive for Covid-19

The worker was informed only on July 13 that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He had undergone the swab test on June 22.

READ MORE HERE

Bugis+ cinema and ActiveSG Gym in Sengkang visited by infectious coronavirus patients

Chong Pang City Wet Market and Food Centre, Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre and The Metropolis were also newly added to the list by MOH.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Just 2,700 people remain in four community care sites

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Several community facilities have been put into reserve, but these can step up at a moment's notice to provide more beds if necessary.

READ MORE HERE

140k employers to get $4 billion in Jobs Support Scheme payouts from July 29

This will help businesses to pay the wages of some 1.9 million local employees.

READ MORE HERE

New Sengkang Town Council to be run on its own, WP's He Ting Ru to be chairman

WP had written to both Ang Mo Kio Town Council and Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council on July 11 to request a preliminary meeting to discuss the handover.

READ MORE HERE

Outcome of GE2020 good for Singapore, reflects desire for new balance in politics, says Tharman

The country's politics has changed permanently, he said in a Facebook post. "We will have to make this new balance work well for Singapore."

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong leader says coronavirus spreading ‘out of control’, after record 100 new cases

It is now compulsory to wear masks inside any public indoor venue.

READ MORE HERE

Simpler way to take parent denying child access to task

The simpler process will allow a party who has been denied access to seek the help and intervention of the court and trained counsellors more readily.

READ MORE HERE

NLB removes Chinese-language children book for review after library user complains it is racist

The book features a "dark-skinned" boy with "oily curly hair" who is an aggressive school bully.

READ MORE HERE

Nathan Hartono says he is proud to be Singaporean, after some ask why he is singing this year's NDP song

Hartono became a citizen after completing his two years of national service.

READ MORE HERE