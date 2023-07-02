Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 2, 2023

Updated
Published
23 min ago

More financial support from Government for palliative care from 2024: Ong Ye Kung

Palliative care providers will also be able to help more clients who prefer to die at home.

All set for Monday when free plastic bags at many supermarkets will be a thing of the past

Major supermarket chains said their staff have been trained to educate customers on the bag charge implementation.

Pay for plastic bags at supermarkets from July 3, or you might be committing theft: Legal experts

"The supermarkets are imposing and collecting the charge – it is just that the customers might commit something equivalent to theft by not paying," one expert said.

Four ministers to speak on Ridout Road bungalow rentals: 11 things to know about the saga so far

MPs will discuss the matter when Parliament sits on Monday.

Are more wives out-earning their husbands in Singapore?

According to data, a growing share of wives earn more than their husbands — though most men are still the main breadwinner.

‘She was one in a million’: NZ couple’s 40-year search for S’porean amah’s family and gravesite

Now 70, Mrs Laurie Rands hopes to meet her amah's family when she visits Singapore in December.

People’s Park Food Centre reopens with anti-bird netting, upgraded facilities after renovation

Stall owners said bird infestation in the past had often prevented customers from having their meals in peace.

Violence involving France’s ‘lost generation’ is result of decades of poor policies

The riots are a direct consequence of racial and social problems that have remained untreated for almost half a century, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Drink toppings such as bubble tea pearls, whipped cream must have sugar level labels by Dec 30

Physical and online menus will also have to carry the Nutri-Grade label.

A boss at age 12: Young entrepreneurs take failure in their stride

Meet an emerging cohort of digital economy bosses in their 20s and under who dared to dream.

