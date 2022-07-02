Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, July 2.

Adding up the real costs of the Ukraine crisis: Is the worst yet to come?

Russia's war on Ukraine has led to pain across the world. Food and fuel prices continue to rise, including in Singapore.

Full house as S'pore's largest nightclub Marquee reopens after two years

A line started forming at 8.30pm, with those in it undeterred by the expected long wait.

China set to step up integration of ‘new’ Hong Kong

Leaders sent a clear signal that the territory will continue to be governed under the ‘one country, two systems’ model.

Spectrum of the Seas docks in Malaysia in S-E Asia's first cruise port call in over two years

Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia are the first South-east Asian countries to resume port calls.

S'pore launches three new satellites into space for security, climate, disaster monitoring

The larger ones will act as eyes on the region for various uses such as detecting oil spills.

First full-scale parade marking SAF Day held in 3 years

About 1,000 participants paid tribute to SAF servicemen and women.

More elderly individuals among Malaysia's homeless

Soup kitchens report more urban poor and elderly Chinese Malaysians seeking food.

Pioneer architect Alfred Wong helped to build modern Singapore

Alfred Wong, whose firm AWP Architects started in 1957, has designed some of Singapore's earliest modern landmarks such as the National Theatre and Hotel Malaysia (later renamed Marco Polo Hotel).

He says Singaporeans have to strike a balance between what buildings to save and what to let go.

S'pore teen asks High Court to block adoptive father, who killed his mother, from inheritance

The boy sought to disqualify Paul Leslie Quirk from inheriting his entitlement on the grounds that he should not benefit from his own wrongdoing.

Warmer and drier days expected for first half of July, temperatures set to hit high of 35 deg C

Some nights are expected to be warm, with temperatures of about 28 deg C.

