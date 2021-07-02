Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 2.

'Sleep, exercise, work, eat': Ong Ye Kung on life amid Covid-19 in ST interview

There is also no difference between a weekday and a weekend, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Perks for those vaccinated against Covid-19 not meant to be discriminatory: Ong Ye Kung

Rather, this differentiation between the vaccinated and unvaccinated is necessary from a public health standpoint, he said.

READ MORE HERE

No pre-event testing exemption for Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine upsets some in Singapore

MOH had said that vaccines not included in the national programme may lack sufficient documentation of how well they prevent infection.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Trump Organisation, CFO are charged in 'sweeping' 15-year tax fraud

It could complicate Mr Trump's political future as he mulls a 2024 White House run.

READ MORE HERE

Costly Covid-19 tests, SHN deter S'pore travellers from flocking to reopened Phuket

Phuket is the first province in Thailand to welcome back tourists after borders were shut over a year ago.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 cluster at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 among 4 closed

Two of the four new cases are linked to the 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre cluster.

READ MORE HERE

96% of e-bike and e-scooter users have passed new compulsory theory test: LTA

Users will have to pass the test by the end of this year in order to continue using them in public spaces.

READ MORE HERE

Review of hall vacancies sends NTU students scrambling

NTU had said that hall occupancy would be reduced for Covid-19 isolation and other related purposes.

READ MORE HERE

Wild, wet walks on Changi's intertidal beach

Intertidal zones are showcases of resilience and pack a lot of abundant life in a small area - rather like Singapore, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Why 'disability' word not used in Census 2020, even as these numbers reported for the first time

The census found that 97,600 people were unable to or had a lot of difficulty in performing at least one basic activity in six domains last year.

READ MORE HERE