Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, July 2.
'Sleep, exercise, work, eat': Ong Ye Kung on life amid Covid-19 in ST interview
There is also no difference between a weekday and a weekend, he said.
Perks for those vaccinated against Covid-19 not meant to be discriminatory: Ong Ye Kung
Rather, this differentiation between the vaccinated and unvaccinated is necessary from a public health standpoint, he said.
No pre-event testing exemption for Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine upsets some in Singapore
MOH had said that vaccines not included in the national programme may lack sufficient documentation of how well they prevent infection.
Trump Organisation, CFO are charged in 'sweeping' 15-year tax fraud
It could complicate Mr Trump's political future as he mulls a 2024 White House run.
Costly Covid-19 tests, SHN deter S'pore travellers from flocking to reopened Phuket
Phuket is the first province in Thailand to welcome back tourists after borders were shut over a year ago.
Covid-19 cluster at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 among 4 closed
Two of the four new cases are linked to the 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre cluster.
96% of e-bike and e-scooter users have passed new compulsory theory test: LTA
Users will have to pass the test by the end of this year in order to continue using them in public spaces.
Review of hall vacancies sends NTU students scrambling
NTU had said that hall occupancy would be reduced for Covid-19 isolation and other related purposes.
Wild, wet walks on Changi's intertidal beach
Intertidal zones are showcases of resilience and pack a lot of abundant life in a small area - rather like Singapore, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Why 'disability' word not used in Census 2020, even as these numbers reported for the first time
The census found that 97,600 people were unable to or had a lot of difficulty in performing at least one basic activity in six domains last year.