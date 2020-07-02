Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on July 2

Securing jobs key theme on day two of campaign
Parties hold e-rallies and debates as well as walkabouts to take their message to voters.
Vivian refutes Chee on SDP's 10m population claim
Singapore's population will not go up to 6.9 million, let alone 10 million, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.
PM Lee on how EDB drew in $13b in first 4 months this year
PM Lee described it as "an extraordinary feat". In an ordinary year, the EDB would attract about $10 billion for the whole year.
Economy a top issue on voters' minds, say analysts
When Singaporeans cast their votes on July 10, jobs and the economy can be expected to be a defining issue.
The atmosphere is missing, but the message is clearer
Parties have shown so far that there can be advantages to conducting election hustings virtually.
Covid-19: Eye and face scans part of touch-free travel at Changi Airport
Travellers will be able to breeze through Changi Airport with minimal contact with staff and surfaces.
Indian groom's wedding, funeral leave more than 100 infected with coronavirus
The 26-year-old groom had symptoms of the deadly virus when he got married on June 15. He died two days later.
Hong Kong police arrest 370 people, 10 under new security law, as anger boils over in July 1 protests
Authorities locked down Causeway Bay, the traditional venue for large demonstrations, closing off key roads to control traffic.
S'porean student swept away by waves off Australian coast
MFA is seeking permission from the Australian government for the family of Goh Heng Yi, 23, to travel there.
#Stayhome guide for Thursday: Go on a virtual road trip of Switzerland, explore Chinatown Heritage Centre and more
Enjoy Switzerland's beautiful countryside, 22 lakes and 11 Unesco World Heritage sites.